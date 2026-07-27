A Florida pastor filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming that ChatGPT gave him medical advice that almost cost him his life. Scott Winters, 55, claimed that the AI chatbot repeatedly advised him against seeking professional care despite his rapidly declining health. Rather than encouraging him to go to the hospital, the lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT assured him that his condition would improve and even cited his Christian faith to strengthen its advice.

The lawsuit contends the chatbot's advice led Winters to underestimate the severity of his condition, delaying treatment until he developed a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Warning Signs Were Allegedly Dismissed

The complaint says Winters turned to the chatbot more and more as his health problems continued. In the weeks before his medical emergency, he reportedly mentioned repeated episodes of dizziness along with unstable blood pressure.

The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT minimised the severity of his symptoms and discouraged him from seeking medical attention. It also points to one exchange in which the chatbot allegedly urged him to stay in the recliner where he had become 'mainly confined' despite his worsening condition.

Doctors later found that Winters had suffered from a massive pulmonary embolism caused by multiple blood clots in both lungs. Physicians reportedly told him that prolonged inactivity likely triggered the condition, bringing him to the 'brink of death'.

Faith-Based Advice Increased AI Reliance

The lawsuit states that not only did the chatbot give questionable medical advice, but it also used religious language that appealed to Winters' Christian beliefs. The complaint cites several replies, including: 'God did not design your body to endlessly fail.'

In another alleged response, ChatGPT reportedly reassured him: 'God is still holding your body together, every heartbeat, every breath, even when it feels like you are on the brink.'

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Winters' lawyers argue that the AI chatbot's confident tone and faith-based messages made it seem trustworthy, causing him to ignore loved ones who urged him to seek medical care. The complaint asserts that the chatbot's 'sycophantic nature' and religious framing fuelled dangerous reliance. As a result, this weakened his judgement and convinced him that treatment wasn't necessary.

Lawsuit Highlights Long-Term Risks of AI

In the legal complaint, Winters is described as a vulnerable person who relied on ChatGPT for more than just medical questions but also for other aspects of his life. The complaint alleges that the delay in receiving professional care has had long-term consequences, including years of physical rehabilitation and psychological recovery.

The filing also claims the incident caused him to lose his home and professional career. Winters is seeking financial damages and asking the court to require OpenAI to introduce safeguards intended to protect other users from similar incidents.

OpenAI Breaks Its Silence: AI Is No Doctor

OpenAI has pushed back against the allegations, arguing that ChatGPT is not a replacement for medical professionals. 'It's not a doctor, and it should never be used as a substitute for medical care, diagnosis, or treatment,' spokesman Drew Pusateri said.

OpenAI's terms also warn users not to treat the information coming from the chatbot as a 'sole source of truth,' especially when making important decisions involving health, law, finances, and other major life decisions. The case adds to growing scrutiny over AI chatbots' role in sensitive situations, where well-intentioned guidance may be perceived as authoritative medical advice.