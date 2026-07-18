Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, is facing a federal lawsuit accusing it of operating dozens of gas turbines without the permits required under the Clean Air Act, exposing nearby communities to air pollution linked to asthma, heart disease and cancer.

The lawsuit, brought by the NAACP alongside Earthjustice and the Southern Environmental Law Centre (SELC), centres on xAI's rapidly expanding data centre in the Memphis area. The civil rights group alleges the company turned to gas-powered turbines after failing to secure enough electricity from the local grid, allowing it to power its Colossus supercomputer, which runs the Grok chatbot, without obtaining the required environmental permits.

Clean Air Allegations

The complaint, filed in April, alleges xAI is operating 27 gas turbines without the air permits required under federal law. Reports have indicated that the lawsuit claims the turbines emit, or have the potential to emit, nitrogen oxides, fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, a recognised human carcinogen.

According to the complaint, the emissions affect neighbourhoods near homes, schools and churches in predominantly Black communities that already experience disproportionately high rates of respiratory illness.

Earthjustice estimates the turbines could release more than 1,700 tons of smog-forming nitrogen oxides each year, along with about 180 tons of fine particulate matter, 500 tons of carbon monoxide and 19 tons of formaldehyde. The organisation argues that level of pollution could make the site one of the region's largest industrial sources of smog-forming emissions.

The lawsuit also alleges xAI failed to obtain the necessary permits before installing and operating the turbines and did not install pollution controls required under the Clean Air Act.

Building AI Infrastructure

The dispute comes as xAI rapidly expands the computing infrastructure supporting its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The company has invested more than $20 billion (£14.88 billion)in the Memphis-area project, which executives describe as part of the world's largest AI supercomputer. Chief Financial Officer Anthony Armstrong has said the wider data centre campus will eventually deliver 2 gigawatts of computing capacity.

The NAACP argues xAI's electricity demand outpaced available grid capacity, prompting the company to rely on gas turbines while continuing to expand the facility.

The lawsuit asks the court to halt operation of the turbines until xAI complies with federal environmental law. It also seeks civil penalties and an order requiring the company to install emissions controls.

xAI Pushes Back

Read more Why is Trump's Justice Department Blocking Clean Air Act Lawsuit Against Musk's Polluting xAI Data Centre? Why is Trump's Justice Department Blocking Clean Air Act Lawsuit Against Musk's Polluting xAI Data Centre?

xAI has denied wrongdoing and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit.

In court filings submitted last month, the company argued the NAACP lacks standing to bring the case and said its facilities are 'essential to the operation of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and other computing tools used by the US government and millions of users worldwide.'

The company also argued that shutting down the turbines would force operations to 'precipitously shut down', significantly disrupting its AI infrastructure.

The legal dispute has since drawn in the Trump administration. Reports also note that that the Justice Department has asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that civil penalties and an injunction could affect national security and broader economic interests because of the strategic importance of advanced AI infrastructure.

Community Health Concerns

The NAACP says the case is about more than regulatory compliance.

Abre' Conner, the organisation's director of environmental and climate justice, said, 'A data centre should not be a potential death sentence for a community's health.'

'By looking to evade clear air laws to operate dirty turbines that emit pollution and known carcinogens, these companies are following a shameful, familiar pattern: asking Black and frontline communities to bear the toxic brunt of "innovation,"' Conner added.

SELC senior attorney Ben Grillot also criticised the company's approach.

'xAI's continued operation of these turbines without a permit and without adequate pollution controls is not only illegal, but it's also an insult to families living nearby who for months have expressed serious concerns about how air pollution from the company's personal power plant could impact their health and well-being,' Grillot said.

Elon Musk’s Colossus 2 xAI data center reportedly runs on on-site gas turbines that emit thousands of tons of nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide each year.



xAI installed 59 mobile turbines without permission, affecting nearby predominantly Black communities already facing high… pic.twitter.com/u56GebnEcf — Cybernews (@Cybernews) July 15, 2026

The environmental case is not the company's only legal challenge. In a separate lawsuit filed last month, Mississippi residents alleged the facility generates 'omnipresent and inescapable' noise that has harmed their health and reduced nearby property values.

The court has not yet ruled on xAI's motion to dismiss the Clean Air Act lawsuit. Its eventual decision could shape how rapidly expanding AI companies balance growing energy demands with environmental regulations as investment in large-scale data centres continues to accelerate.