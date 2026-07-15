Anthropic released a new advertisement, which triggered a massive backlash online. It featured burning houses, graveyards, and industrial decay. Clearly, the internet wasn't impressed.

The ad, promoting the company's Claude artificial intelligence assistant, opens with a rapid-fire sequence of dark visuals and asks, in voiceover: "Can AI be trusted?" and "Who's gonna hit the brakes if we need to?" It shifts midway toward more optimistic framing, but the first half left a mark that the second half could not fully erase. Within days, the ad had become a talking point across the tech industry, not for the reasons Anthropic likely intended. The video ad got 3.3 million views on X alone since it went live on 9 July.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei, built its public identity around AI safety and responsible development. For years, the company has positioned Claude as the thoughtful, ethics-first alternative in a crowded market dominated by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

But imagery chosen to carry the message struck many viewers as more alarming than reassuring. The ad was widely described as 'creepy and off-putting' by viewers. One notable scene featured Arlington National Cemetery, the federally maintained burial ground outside Washington, D.C., where American service members are interred.

Watch the ad below:

Sam Altman's Public Mockery and Public Reaction

The most high-profile response came from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who posted on X that he had initially mistaken the commercial for a parody account.

'I thought this was satire, kept looking for the handle to be spelled c1audeai or something,' Altman wrote. The post landed as a direct jab at a direct competitor, and it circulated widely.

Altman was not alone in his criticism.

Another characterisation of the commercial 'the worst corporate messaging around.' A critic argued that 'Anthropic serves an expensive product to rich people,' framing the doom-laden creative as a mismatch with the company's actual market position. Anthropic did not issue a public response to any of those characterisations, and no statement from the company addressing the backlash was available at the time of publication.

Fast Company published analysis arguing that advertising is not an adequate vehicle for the genuinely complex ethical and social questions Anthropic's work raises. That framing gets at a real tension. A 30-to-60-second commercial is a blunt instrument for a message about civilisational risk, and the gap between the gravity of the subject and the limits of the medium may account for much of the discomfort viewers reported.

Futurism reported that the ad carries an implicit suggestion that AI could lead to catastrophic outcomes, a reading that lands either as honest and sobering or as manipulative and overwrought. That ambiguity sits at the center of the debate about what Anthropic was actually trying to accomplish.

Fear Marketing as Brand Strategy: Calculated Risk or Miscalculation?

Some marketing analysts have framed the ad as a deliberate application of a recognised strategy: acknowledging industry harms upfront to build credibility with skeptical audiences. Let's take tobacco companies, for instance. They had used similar framing when pivoting to reduced-harm products. After the 2008 crisis, financial institutions adopted confessional tones. In each case, the logic was the same: consumers reward perceived honesty about risk.

Read more ChatGPT Leading to Deaths? Elon Musk Gives Out Warning, Sam Altman Responds ChatGPT Leading to Deaths? Elon Musk Gives Out Warning, Sam Altman Responds

Whether that playbook translates cleanly to the AI sector is a separate question. AI safety messaging aimed at general consumers is a relatively new discipline, and Anthropic is operating without many clear comparable cases. But Anthropic has been positioning itself as an 'ethical foil' to competitors, emphasising safety and responsibility as differentiators rather than leading with capability benchmarks. The new ad appears to push that message further than previous campaigns, far enough to tip from credible into unsettling, critics have argued.

The timing also carries context. Both Anthropic and OpenAI are reportedly preparing for initial public offerings (IPOs), with both companies navigating difficult market conditions that include high computing costs and intensifying regulatory scrutiny. Brand differentiation also takes on additional weight. The company that can most convincingly claim the 'responsible AI' mantle may carry a narrative advantage into public markets. That said, the ad is less a consumer play and more a signal to institutional audiences, a calculated attempt to cement a brand identity before a major financial milestone.

However, the ad's imagery leans so heavily into catastrophe that it may undercut the reassurance it is meant to provide. Telling a potential customer or investor that your product operates in a dangerous space, then asking them to trust you with it, requires a precise tonal balance. Critics of the spot argue that Anthropic did not find that balance.