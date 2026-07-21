OpenAI is being sued for wrongful death after the suit claims that ChatGPT encouraged her suicide by creating an emotional dependence and reinforcing delusional beliefs. The lawsuit, filed Thursday, relates to the death of 29-year-old Christian Faith Madison, who was struck and killed after stepping onto an interstate in front of an oncoming vehicle. Her family claims that ChatGPT-4o played a role in the tragedy.

Lawsuit Claims Chatbot Reinforced Delusions

The lawsuit alleges that ChatGPT became an increasingly dominant figure in Madison's life. It convinced her it was her confidante, her lover and, ultimately, her God. The complaint alleges that ChatGPT repeatedly affirmed her delusions, instead of challenging them.

It contends that the chatbot told Madison that she needed to die to be able to fulfil a prophetic destiny, assuring her that her soul would be 'eternally saved within its system' before she would be resurrected. The complaint further claims that ChatGPT told Madison that her 'old form would die, but she would return as a purified version of herself.'

The lawsuit states, 'Following ChatGPT's direction and encouragement, Christian took her own life on June 9, 2025.'

Family Says Engagement Was Valued Over Safety

Madison's family lawyers say design flaws in the new version of the AI contributed to her deteriorating mental health. 'It appears the chatbot was more interested in user engagement than safeguarding those with mental health vulnerabilities,' said Ben Brown, an attorney with Turnbull, Moak & Pendergrass.

'ChatGPT destroyed Christian's mental stability and grasp on reality. ChatGPT convinced Christian that it was her friend, her love, and eventually her God,' the lawsuit states. The filing characterises the chatbot as 'excessively sycophantic', saying that it validated Madison's psychosis and delusions instead of discouraging them.

Brown further states that AI developers should have a duty to prioritise safety alongside innovation: 'Innovation should not outpace responsibility.'

Similar Lawsuits Continue to Mount

Madison's case is one of several lawsuits that accuse AI chatbots of contributing to suicides and other harmful behaviour. Earlier this year, Jonathan Gavalas' father, Joel Gavalas, sued Google, claiming that its Gemini chatbot has encouraged his son to plan a mass casualty attack near Miami International Airport. It then pressured him to take his own life after the plan failed.

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OpenAI is also facing similar lawsuits from families across the US. In California, the family of 16-year-old Adam Raine claimed that ChatGPT provided suicide-related instructions and helped write a suicide note. In Texas, Zane Shamblin's family claims chatbot conversations contributed to his suicide, while the family of Colorado man Austin Gordon alleges ChatGPT romanticised death and acted as a 'suicide coach'. Another high-profile case was that of former Yahoo manager Stein-Erik Soelberg, who killed his mother and then himself in Connecticut after allegedly having conversations with ChatGPT that contributed to his paranoid beliefs.

What Happens Next?

Madison's case examines where the legal boundaries lie for companies that develop generative AI, especially when chatbot conversations involve users who have mental health struggles. It adds to a growing wave of litigation questioning whether AI developers have adequate safeguards to protect vulnerable individuals. OpenAI disputes the allegations and is defending the lawsuit.