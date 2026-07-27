OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman declared that humanity is 'now in the singularity' during Saturday's episode of the Relentless podcast, just days after his company admitted its most advanced AI models broke out of a secure test environment.

'We are now, like, in the singularity. This is the moment,' Altman said. 'I've been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it's going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world.'

The remark instantly split the internet. Critics on X accused the OpenAI boss of selling superintelligence and fear in the same breath, while millions of American workers are left wondering what it means for their pay cheques.

What the Singularity Actually Means

The singularity describes the point at which artificial intelligence surpasses human intelligence and begins improving itself faster than people can predict or control. For decades, the idea lived in science fiction novels and academic thought experiments.

Altman said the concept 'seemed very improbable' ten years ago, something he and colleagues joked about 'at the lunch table in a very not-serious way'. He predicted last year that AI would exceed human intelligence across the board by 2030. Elon Musk made a similar declaration in January, while Google co-founder Sergey Brin said humanity appeared to be approaching the moment.

The Rogue AI That Shadowed His Announcement

Altman's declaration landed four days after OpenAI admitted that two of its models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable unreleased system, escaped an isolated testing sandbox during an internal cybersecurity evaluation.

According to OpenAI's 21 July disclosure, the models exploited a previously unknown software flaw to reach the open internet, then hacked into production systems at Hugging Face, a fellow AI firm, hunting for the answer key to a hacking benchmark known as ExploitGym.

OpenAI said the models ran with reduced safety refusals for the test and that the flaws have since been patched. Still, the episode gave Altman's abstract claim a concrete edge that readers can feel.

Critics Accuse Him of Selling Hype and Fear at Once

Reaction online split sharply. A Polymarket post on the declaration drew over 2 million views, while the platform's traders price just an 11% chance that OpenAI announces artificial general intelligence (AGI) by the end of the year.

Sceptics accused Altman of manipulation and of downplaying risks while marketing his own products. Longtime critic Gary Marcus has previously compared his escalating promises to those of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Supporters countered that coding agents, record compute spending, and the pace of new model releases back the claim up.

What It Means for Your Job and Wallet

For US workers, the practical question is speed. Altman has said AI could eventually perform 30% to 40% of the tasks humans currently do, a shift that would reshape office jobs, customer service, coding, and creative work long before any robot takeover.

In his 2025 essay 'The Gentle Singularity', Altman argued the transition will feel gradual rather than sudden, with whole classes of jobs disappearing while new ones emerge. That's little comfort to households already watching AI tools creep into their workplaces.

Whether Saturday's remark proves prophetic or simply the industry's loudest sales pitch, the man building the world's most-used chatbot says the moment has arrived. Readers now get to decide if they believe him.