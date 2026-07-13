Big Tech cut more than 80,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026, and the sector's preferred explanation, at least in public, has been artificial intelligence. But the numbers, the timing and the people doing the talking suggest a messier story, one that stretches from Silicon Valley boardrooms to workers staring down a brutally uncertain market.

The news came after a sharp acceleration in technology layoffs compared with a year earlier, when 103 tech companies cut around 30,000 jobs in Q1 2025.

By Q1 2026, 86 tech firms had already laid off more than 80,000 workers, the highest quarterly total in three years, according to the figures cited in the source material. That is a nasty jump, and not one that can be pinned on a single neat cause.

Big Tech Layoffs And The AI Story

The argument over who, or what, is to blame has turned into its own little industry. On 23 April, Meta told staff in an internal meeting that it planned to cut 10 per cent of its workforce in May, and, according to three people on the call speaking to Business Insider, the company also said it was open to further cuts.

Microsoft moved on the same day with an internal memo offering voluntary buyouts, with around seven per cent of employees eligible for the programme.

Other tech names have also been pulled into the 2026 layoff wave, including Eventbrite, Oracle, Quora and Spotify. Many of those companies have pointed, directly or indirectly, to AI as a driver of restructuring.

That has given rise to a familiar line from executives, that the business is simply becoming leaner, more automated and more efficient. Whether that always holds up is another matter.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman put the suspicion into words at BlackRock's US Infrastructure Summit in March when he said, 'Almost every company that does layoffs is blaming AI, whether or not it really is about AI.'

That kind of comment has helped popularise the term 'AI washing,' the practice of dressing up routine cost-cutting as a shiny technological pivot. In plain English, it is corporate cover, and not always very convincing.

The Real Reasons Behind Layoffs

Not every chief executive is playing that game. Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney told employees in March that, 'Since it's a thing now, I should note that the layoffs aren't related to AI,' as he announced more than 1,000 job cuts. That frankness matters because it cuts against the slicker version of the story many companies prefer to tell.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has pushed the same line from a different angle, arguing in a March interview with 20VC that two forces are doing most of the damage, not AI. First came the pandemic era's near-zero interest rates, then the Fed's rapid tightening, which pushed borrowing costs above 5 per cent by 2023.

Second came the hiring frenzy of the COVID years, when companies, as Andreessen put it, lost discipline while working remotely. His view is blunt, even a bit wild in its scale, with some large firms, he said, now overstaffed by 25 per cent to 75 per cent.

That is not a small correction. It is the kind that can tear through middle management, obscure projects and entire teams before anyone outside the building realises what is happening.

The crucial point is that AI may be a real factor, but it is probably not the whole thing. In some cases, companies are genuinely reorganising around automation and machine learning.

In others, AI looks more like the excuse strapped on top of decisions that were coming anyway. The truth may be unglamorous, which is often the case with layoffs. Companies hired too fast, money got dearer, growth slowed, and now the axe falls.

What Workers Face

For workers caught in the middle, all of this corporate hand-wringing changes very little. A layoff is still a layoff. Severance, savings and the unemployment clock matter far more than whether a CEO blamed AI, macroeconomic conditions or a spreadsheet gone mad.

The source material advises laid-off employees to review severance terms before the money lands, then set a plan for how to use it rather than treating it as breathing space without purpose.

It also urges people to file for unemployment immediately. Caroline Vernon, vice president of coaching development and engagement at INTOO, told Reader's Digest that, 'Most states don't backdate benefits, so your eligibility clock starts the day you file,' adding that workers should apply even if they think they will bounce back quickly.

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That advice is unromantic, but useful. Local unemployment offices can also offer job-search support, help with cover letters and interview preparation, which matters when the market is crowded and the headlines are, frankly, a bit grim.

If Big Tech keeps cutting staff while pouring money into AI, the argument that automation is driving the layoffs will harden. If the cuts keep coming without much visible reinvestment in new roles, the sceptics will have a stronger case, and the phrase 'AI washing' may stick for longer than executives would like.

Meta's April memo, Microsoft's buyout offer and the wider Q1 figures have made one thing obvious enough. Big Tech is shrinking fast, and the industry is still arguing over whether AI is the cause, the cover story or just the latest convenient excuse.

Meta told staff it planned to cut 10 per cent of its workforce in May, while Microsoft offered voluntary buyouts to around seven per cent of employees, and Q1 2026 layoffs across 86 tech companies topped 80,000 jobs. Sam Altman described the trend as companies blaming AI whether or not that is true, while Marc Andreessen argued the deeper problem is pandemic overhiring and the end of cheap money.

The debate is not academic, because the people losing their jobs are the ones forced to live with the answer.

Meta's internal meeting, Microsoft's memo and the layoff totals from Q1 2026 form the clearest record of what has happened so far. The rest is a fight over motive, and right now nobody in Big Tech is eager to look honest.

Meta's own staffing cuts and Microsoft's buyout offer show how aggressively the sector is restructuring, while Altman's 'AI washing' warning and Andreessen's overhiring thesis point in different directions. The numbers are real, the explanations are not always.