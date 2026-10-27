Police in Florida have released body-camera footage and 911 audio after a viral claim alleged that a three-year-old boy was kicked out of a youth soccer league for being too talented. The recordings show officers responding to a dispute between league staff and the child's parents at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Winter Park.

A video showing the boy, identified as Nevada, scoring goals during an i9 Sports match attracted more than four million views, according to News 6. Online posts claimed police were called because he was playing too well. The league official told officers the dispute involved alleged pushing and disagreements over substitutions.

The Winter Park Police Department classified the incident as a civil dispute. No one was arrested, issued a trespass notice or forced to leave the public park. Police said the league had asked the family to leave and offered a refund. i9 Sports has since contacted the family and begun a review.

The Winter Park Police Department has received numerous inquiries into a call that was received over the weekend and would like to provide the following information to the community.



On October 24, Winter Park Police received a call for assistance. The caller was a youth sport's… pic.twitter.com/gHTB3sbhkn — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) October 26, 2026

What the League Official Told Police

Body-camera footage shows a league official describing Nevada as advanced for his age but alleging that he pushed other children during matches. The official said he had tried to correct the behaviour and asked referees to intervene after it allegedly happened again.

He also described a disagreement over substitutions, saying the parents challenged him when he took the boy out to give other children playing time. In the 911 call, the official alleged that a parent followed him and called him names. The recordings document these claims but do not independently establish whether they were accurate.

The official asked police to speak with the family, saying he wanted them to leave and that the league would refund their fees. The request concerned the family's participation in the programme, while police said officers did not force them out of the park.

Mother Disputes the Allegations

Nevada's mother told officers she believed the family was being singled out because her son was good at soccer. She denied causing a disturbance and said the family usually stood on the opposite side of the pitch from other parents. She said she spoke up after seeing a group gathered and talking about her son.

By the time officers spoke to the family, the match had ended and the parents said they were preparing to leave. Police described the family as cooperative and said they requested an incident number, which officers provided.

The footage captures the competing accounts but does not establish what triggered the dispute or resolve the allegations.

i9 Sports Launches Review

In a statement to News 6, i9 Sports Maitland/Winter Park said it had contacted the family and begun a review, including speaking with those involved. The organisation said it took concerns seriously and would not speculate or share unverified information while examining the incident.

The programme runs youth sports leagues and clinics in the area, promoting inclusion, skill development and sportsmanship.

The claim that Nevada was excluded because he was too talented remains unsubstantiated. Police confirmed that officers did not force the family to leave the park, while the league's review has yet to produce publicly announced findings.