A person reportedly making a food delivery plunged into a roughly 20-foot-deep hole in Georgia after a concrete porch gave way beneath him, triggering a complex rescue in which firefighters had to work around unstable debris. The incident happened on the evening of Friday, 23 October, in Oglethorpe County, where the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team was called to assist local firefighters.

The person had fallen through the porch and was trapped below ground level, with unstable concrete left hanging above him. Firefighters first had to make the scene safer before attempting the extraction. According to the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, crews carefully removed unstable sections of concrete surrounding the person and assessed how to reach him without causing further collapse.

Complex Rescue Required Specialist Gear

Responders used a ladder to create an artificial high point for a rope-rescue system, allowing them to establish a controlled method of lifting the person from the confined space. Because of the patient's condition and the difficult surroundings, rescuers secured him in a Stokes basket, a rigid rescue stretcher designed to help move patients in challenging environments.

The team then established a mechanical raising system and carefully lifted the patient from the hole. Rather than bringing him out through the collapsed porch, crews subsequently lowered him through an opening created in the home's basement wall, where emergency medical personnel were waiting.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that rescuers faced additional hazards from unstable concrete directly above the trapped person. The station said firefighters removed loose material before using the ladder, ropes and pulley equipment to complete the extraction.

Patient Taken to Hospital for Treatment

Oglethorpe County EMS transported the rescued person to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for further treatment, according to the fire department.

Officials have not publicly released the person's name, age or medical condition. They also have not disclosed the address involved or explained what caused the concrete porch to collapse. The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department said Rescue 4, Engine 24, Engine 26 and Hazmat 1 responded as part of the technical rescue operation.

Fire Chief Praises Rescuers

Athens-Clarke County Fire Chief Nate Moss praised the agencies involved in the operation. 'This incident highlights the importance of specialized training, sound decision-making, and coordination between agencies when responding to complex technical rescues,' Moss said. He also commended responding crews for their professionalism, teamwork and focus on patient and responder safety.

Social media posts circulating after the incident described the trapped person as a DoorDash or Uber Eats driver who had been making a food delivery. However, the official fire department account does not identify the person's employer or occupation.

A delivery driver in Georgia fell 20 feet into a hole after a concrete porch collapsed beneath him



Firefighters had to remove unstable concrete and use a rescue stretcher to lift him out through the basement wall pic.twitter.com/LeRUFK8rWK — Interesting AF (@interesting_aIl) October 26, 2026

The rescue drew attention online after photos from the fire department showed crews working around the damaged porch and lowering equipment into the opening. The images helped illustrate the scale of the technical operation, although speculation circulating on social media about the condition of the porch or the cause of its collapse has not been confirmed by authorities.

The fire department's account also highlighted the challenging conditions facing rescuers, with crews having to work around damaged concrete while establishing a safe route for the patient. The operation required coordination between multiple agencies and a focus on both patient and responder safety.