A Florida rapper convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child has asked a judge to sentence him to death, requesting that his lawyers refrain from presenting further arguments to spare his life.

Billy Adams III, 28, known professionally as Ace NH, submitted a handwritten letter to Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Mark Wolfe, asking the court to follow the jury's recommendation concerning the unborn child's death.

'I don't want my lawyers to present any mitigation or arguments at this hearing, and I am asking this court to sentence me to what the jury voted for,' Adams wrote, according to court documents reported by American media.

He said his lawyers had explained mitigation and the consequences of waiving it, adding that he wanted them to respect his wishes.

The letter, filed on 12 October 2026, followed Adams' conviction in September on two counts of first-degree murder over the January 2023 deaths of 22-year-old Alana Sims and her unborn child.

However, Adams cannot determine his punishment himself. The judge must consider the applicable legal requirements and evidence before imposing a final sentence.

Prosecutors Detail Killing of Pregnant Girlfriend

Sims was approximately five months pregnant when she was killed in an unfinished area of the Easton Park neighbourhood in New Tampa, Florida, on 30 January 2023.

Prosecutors alleged that Adams lured her to the secluded location before shooting her in the back of the head at close range. They argued that he wanted to continue a relationship with another woman and viewed Sims' pregnancy as an obstacle.

Jurors heard testimony from witnesses, including Lakenya Brantley, described in court as Adams' other girlfriend, and an inmate who said Adams had attempted to arrange a false alibi through letters.

The defence challenged the inmate's credibility and disputed aspects of the prosecution's account. Evidence presented during the proceedings also addressed Adams' belief about the unborn child's paternity.

Sims' young son was reportedly found asleep and unharmed inside an SUV near her body.

Adams had been acquitted in an unrelated double-murder case just three days before Sims was killed. That earlier acquittal concerned separate allegations and did not prevent prosecutors from pursuing the subsequent case.

In September, jurors found Adams guilty after several hours of deliberations. During the penalty phase, they recommended life imprisonment without parole for Sims' murder but voted 8-4 in favour of the death penalty for the killing of her unborn child.

December Hearing to Determine Final Punishment

Adams' request has attracted attention because defendants facing capital punishment commonly present mitigating evidence to argue against execution.

Such evidence can include personal circumstances, family relationships and other factors that might justify a lesser sentence. Adams' family previously testified on his behalf, describing him as a good student who came from a supportive household.

The court must consider his request to waive further mitigation, while evidence already presented may still influence the judge's decision.

A Spencer hearing is scheduled for 1 December 2026, when the judge is expected to consider final matters before sentencing Adams.

The jury's recommendation is not itself a final sentence. The judge must determine the appropriate punishment under Florida law, taking account of the verdicts and applicable sentencing requirements.

The upcoming hearing will establish whether Adams receives the death sentence he has requested or whether the judge reaches a different decision.