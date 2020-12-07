Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to heat up the ring next year for a boxing exhibition, and bets are on the YouTuber to lose against the veteran boxer.

Both men announced their upcoming match in respective posts on Twitter over the weekend. The fight will happen on Feb. 20, 2021, with an early bird special already on sale. Fans can purchase the tickets over at Fanmio.

A $24.99 ticket entitles the buyer to a special exhibition PPV and a raffle entry to a video meet-and-greet with the fighters. A PPV general ticket with a limited and exclusive fight shirt and a raffle entry to the meet-and-greet costs $54.99.

The 43-year-old Mayweather has won over 15 major boxing matches and has a 50-0 record in the sport. He won bronze in the 1996 Olympics and three U.S. Golden Gloves Championships.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Logan still has a lot to learn and experience in boxing. He fought in a white-collar amateur boxing competition with British YouTuber Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, who won by split decision.

Clearly, Mayweather Jr. is on the winning end and as early as now pundits are already putting their money on him. Odds are at -5000 for him and +1500 for Paul over at betting site Betonline. ag. The "Impaulsive" podcast founder is also favoured to bleed and get knocked down first with odds at -500 and -175, respectively, against his opponent's +300 and +135.

This means a $5000 bet on Mayweather Jr. will win $100 but a $100 bet on Logan gives $1500. Bets are also high that their boxing exhibition will "go the distance."

Aside from the betting odds, netizens also expressed their disbelief at this match. One commented that "Logan has to be out of his entire mind" to fight a professional boxer.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul?



Logan has to be out of his entire mind. — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) December 6, 2020

Fox Sports Midwest correspondent Matt Moreno weighed in on the fight. He said that Logan stands no chance against Mayweather Jr. But their fight will certainly "sell like hot cakes on PPV."

98% of boxing is being a damn good promoter. Paul stands no chance against Mayweather. Neither did McGregor. But will this sell like hot cakes on PPV? Absolutely. https://t.co/NhimbPiZ96 — Matt Moreno (@TheMattMoreno) December 6, 2020

"For anyone who thought 2021 was going to be any less ridiculous than this year, Floyd Mayweather announces an exhibition boxing bout vs. Logan Paul for Feb. 20," USA Today senior reporter Mike Bohn chimed in.

Boxing clearly runs in the Logan family. In November, Paul's brother Jake also fought former NBA star Nate Robinson and he won via knockout in the second round. Fans will have to see if the YouTuber, who stands six feet one inch, will win against Mayweather, who stands 5 feet eight inches.