Maitland Ward is done with sitcoms and has moved on to a new career in the adult film industry. The "Boy Meets World" alum said that she couldn't care less about what people think about her move as a porn star because it has paved the way for other opportunities.

Ward revealed that the bold move had people rediscovering her and seeing her in a new way. The 42-year-old actress said that it has opened her up to bigger opportunities, contrary to assumptions that it would ruin her career.

"I've been opened up to so many more opportunities because I do this. I think I would be limited if I stuck in just a certain typecast situation...Now people think of me in a totally new way and are discovering me new," Ward said in an interview with TMZ.

The former Disney star, who is famous for her role as Rachel McGuire on the 90s Disney series "Boy Meets World," revealed that she even received the support of a former co-star. Trina McGee, who played Shawn Hunter in the series. McGee reportedly told her "Go girl, you go," when she learned about her career change.

As for her critics, the "White Chicks" actress said she does not give any "f**ks" because she is only showing her true self. Joining the adult film industry is "authentically me."

"I am who I am. I am a sexual actress, person who just wants to show the world everything and I don't care...I think sex and good quality entertainment can be together. I love taboo," she added and even joked at the possibility of a "Boy Meets World" porn parody.

Ward, who has been married since 2006 to real estate broker Terry Baxter, made her debut as a porn actress in the five-part adult movie series "Drive" from the production company Deeper. She said the film combines "the quality stuff and the hot sex stuff."

"Every scene is beautifully crafted and expertly directed & written by the amazing @clubkayden. @theangelawhite and I worked tirelessly and happily to bring this amazing script to life. This 2 HOUR EXTRAVAGANZA has it all. I pushed myself to the absolute limit to bring this character to life! It's like nothing you've seen from me before," Ward wrote about "Drive" on her Instagram.

She also shared a clip from the trailer and posted a few promotional images. Ward stars in "Drive" with veteran porn star Angela White and the movie came out on Oct. 4.