Real Sociedad has announced that their new star player, David Silva, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. As per the latest reports, the former Manchester City star is currently in isolation.

The former Premier League footballer hasn't shown any symptoms of COVID-19 yet. However, he will stay in quarantine unless his tests return a negative result. As of now, the 34-year-old Spaniard can't join up with his team-mates for their pre-season practice until his test results turn out negative. He was tested positive on Monday.

A few weeks ago, the Spanish star completed his move to Real Sociedad from Manchester City, where he spent 10 years.

Silva came to Spain on a free transfer. In the process, the midfielder stunned Lazio after signing with Real Sociedad despite previously discussing a deal with the Serie A side.

The Spanish side tweeted, "Real Sociedad informs that @21LVA has tested positive for COVID-19 in the test carried out at Policlínica Gipuzkoa. The player is asymptomatic and is self-isolating."

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, Silva has stated that he wants to win silverware with Real Sociedad, as he wishes to help his new club challenge the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

In a recent interview, Silva said, "The team is playing some great football and I hope to add to that here and have some great years at the club. I have high expectations in terms of the football we'll be playing and I think we can compete for silverware. I've been lucky enough to win a lot of things in my career. I'm very competitive and I'm going to try and do the same here because that's why I've been brought in."

Silva won four Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City. Besides that, he also won the EFL Cup five times and the FA Cup twice. Over the years, he had become an instrumental figure who contributed significantly towards the club's golden era.

The 2019-20 season marked Silva's last Premier League appearance. During the campaign, he played in 40 games and scored six goals before he bid farewell to England.

On the other hand, Real Sociedad is betting on Silva to turn around their fortunes. The Spanish side finished sixth in La Liga during the 2019-20 campaign. They could only win two of their 11 matches following the coronavirus-lockdown.