Twelve-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverleyhas been arrested in Texas on assault charges following what police described as a 'domestic disturbance'.

The 37-year-old former Lakers and Bucks guard was taken into custody at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas, on Friday, 14 November. Jail records list the charge as a third-degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Beverley has reportedly posted a £30,356 ($40,000) bail and is expected to be released later in the day. Details surrounding the alleged incident remain unclear, but the case has already ignited widespread attention across the sports world.

Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv❤️🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 14, 2025

'He Cares Deeply About His Sister' – Beverley's Lawyer Speaks Out

Beverley's attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, defended her client in a statement released shortly after the arrest.

'Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister, a young lady, a minor,' she said. 'When he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned. However, we don't believe what followed happened the way it's been described, and we look forward to addressing this in court.'

Beverley himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the headlines, writing: 'Please don't believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well. Luv.'

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

A Career Marked by Controversy

Known for his fiery personality on and off the court, Beverley's arrest adds another chapter to an already turbulent career.

His final NBA stint with the Milwaukee Bucks ended in controversy after he was caught on camera hurling a basketball into the stands and striking a female fan during a heated playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers. He later apologised on his podcast, calling it 'an unfortunate situation that should have never happened'.

The NBA suspended him for four games without pay, but the ban was never served as the Bucks declined to re-sign him, leaving the veteran guard without a team for the following season.

That same night, Beverley made headlines again after refusing to answer a question from an ESPN reporter because she wasn't subscribed to his podcast.

The 'Pat Bev Podcast' and More Feuds

Since leaving the league, Beverley has leaned heavily into his media persona through The Pat Bev Podcast, where he frequently takes shots at fellow players.

In September, he stirred fresh drama by questioning Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young's leadership on social media, prompting a public spat. When Young told him to 'relax', Beverley fired back:

'I don't think he's won enough to even speak to me like that.'

Young later released a 12-minute video demanding Beverley 'state his source' and telling him he 'doesn't know what it's like' to be in his position.