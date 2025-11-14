John Beam, the celebrated Bay Area football coach who rose to national prominence on Netflix's Last Chance U, was critically wounded in a shooting at Laney College on Thursday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The attack triggered a campus-wide lockdown and rattled a community that has long regarded Beam as a mentor, educator, and father figure to thousands of young athletes. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene, and police are now conducting a large-scale manhunt as concern for Beam's condition continues to grow.

Shooting at Laney College Fieldhouse Sends Campus Into Lockdown

Oakland police said officers rushed to the Laney Fieldhouse just before noon after receiving reports of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a man with serious injuries and transported him to the hospital. While investigators have not formally confirmed his identity, multiple outlets—including the New York Post—reported that the victim was 73-year-old John Beam.

Police described the suspect as a male wearing dark clothing who escaped before officers arrived. No arrests have been made, and the Associated Press reported that a possible motive remains unknown.

Laney College cancelled classes for the remainder of the day, securing buildings while officers swept the campus and began collecting surveillance footage and witness statements.

A Coach Who Shaped Generations of Bay Area Athletes

Beam's impact on Bay Area football spans more than four decades. As SFGATE notes, he coached at both the high school and community college levels before leading the Laney Eagles to a national community college championship in 2018.

Even after stepping down as head coach in 2024, he continued to serve as Laney's athletic director, guiding students academically, personally and athletically.

His national profile surged in 2020 when Laney's football programme became the focus of Netflix's hit docuseries Last Chance U, which showcased Beam's demanding yet compassionate approach. He often told players, 'Our job is to believe in them so they can believe in themselves,' a message highlighted in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Former players described him as a mentor who offered stability well beyond the football field. One former student told the Chronicle, 'It's a sad day for sure. From what I understand, it's critical.'

Community Leaders Condemn Violence After Second School Shooting in Two Days

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee called the shooting 'devastating' and urged renewed focus on removing guns from city streets. The incident marks Oakland's second school-related shooting in 48 hours, following a separate attack at Skyline High School on Wednesday, the AP reported.

'Schools should be the safest spaces in our city,' Lee said, adding that the city must confront rising gun violence urgently, according to The Washington Post.

Laney College issued a statement expressing support for Beam and his family, writing: 'We are keeping them—and their loved ones—in our hearts during this challenging time.'

Investigation Intensifies as Community Awaits Updates on Beam's Condition

Police continue to search for the gunman, reviewing surveillance footage and canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for leads. No charges have been filed, and investigators have not released further details about the suspect.

Beam's shooting has reignited discussions about campus safety and the broader risks facing educators and mentors who work closely with vulnerable youth. The contrast between his celebrated role on Last Chance U and the violence he faced on a familiar campus underscores the fragility of community spaces long considered safe.

As the investigation progresses, supporters across the Bay Area are hoping for Beam's recovery and a swift return to safety on the campuses that defined his legacy.