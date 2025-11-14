The moment when LaMelo Ball declared he wanted to become President of the United States is now being cited as a key reason why the Minnesota Timberwolves shied away from selecting him with the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A Bold Ambition Shakes a Franchise's Draft Plan

As the Timberwolves held the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, they met with Ball for an interview to assess whether he was 'the guy for us.'

According to an article, journalist Jon Krawczynski had an interview with LaMelo Ball. During this process, they asked him: 'Hey, LaMelo, after you're done playing, what do you see yourself doing? What kind of things do you aspire to?' And LaMelo said, 'I want to be President of the United States.'

That single line—ambition without a clear, grounded plan—reportedly alarmed decision‑makers in Minnesota, leading them to question his maturity and fit for a franchise looking for stability.

The Draft Decision: Edwards Over Ball

In that same 2020 draft, the Timberwolves opted to pick Anthony Edwards as the first overall selection, while Ball ultimately went third to the Charlotte Hornets.

The meeting referenced above and Ball's grand statement appear as one of several factors guiding Minnesota's decision. A subsequent published article quoted Krawczynski: 'LaMelo did not interview very well.'

Why the Ambition Raised Concerns

For the Timberwolves, selecting the right No. 1 pick meant more than talent—it meant leadership, culture, a long‑term cornerstone.

Ball's answer about becoming President raised doubts: was he leaning towards the game as a stepping stone rather than the central focus? Was he ready for the responsibilities of a franchise?

Some analysts say the 'president' line may have been more amusing than deadly; nonetheless, it symbolised a lack of grounded, team‑first messaging.

Impact on Both Players and Franchises

For Minnesota, the decision worked out so far: Edwards has developed into a rising franchise cornerstone.

Meanwhile, Ball has carved his own path in Charlotte—yet the story of the interview looms as an intriguing 'what‑if' in draft history.

For Ball personally, the incident highlights how off-court responses, interviews, and perceived maturity can shape major career outcomes.

His presidential ambition became a talking point beyond his on‑court performance.

Fan Reaction and Media Buzz

Ball's presidential remark did not just ripple through front offices—it sparked widespread reaction among fans and media alike.

Social media quickly picked up the story, with fans debating whether his comment showed visionary thinking or naïve overconfidence.

Some praised his ambition, arguing that thinking big is part of what makes elite athletes stand out. Others questioned whether a player with political aspirations could fully commit to a team environment.

Sports journalists also weighed in, framing the anecdote as a humorous yet cautionary tale about the draft process.

The coverage amplified the perception that Minnesota's caution was understandable, reinforcing the narrative that off-court impressions can have as much impact as talent evaluations.

Looking Back, Lessons for Teams and Prospects

This episode serves as a reminder that during the draft process, teams evaluate players on more than athletic ability.

Communication style, long‑term mindset, authenticity, and maturity all play roles. Prospects may dream big—and should—but teams often seek focus, clarity, and alignment with organisational goals.

In Ball's case, his boldness may have appealed to fans, but to one franchise at that moment, it tilted the scales.

In the end, LaMelo Ball's stated presidential dream may have been one line in an interview, but it became a turning point for the Timberwolves' draft decision and a vivid illustration of the human consequences behind draft board moves.