A family row during dinner turned violent, ending in the death of 49-year-old Colin Brady. Brady was stabbed in the back by his daughter, who was 19 at the time of the incident. Jessica Breeze called 999 herself after killing her father. During her hearing at Teesside Crown Court, Jessica refused charges of murder claiming that her father was trying to kill her and her mother, Kelly Breeze.

On June 20, 2019, the family was having dinner at their home in Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire. Brady reportedly got angry over Jessica's comment over Brady's sister taking money from her. When she complained about it, her father brought up the topic of Jessica spending time with her boyfriend instead of going to the nursery where she worked.

Soon, Brady started physically attacking Jessica, which was witnessed by a passer-by. Kelly tried to defuse the situation by getting in between her husband and her daughter. This angered Brady even further. Kelly and Jessica escaped from the room to avoid being physically attacked.

Brady locked the front door and picked up a knife from the kitchen. The mother and daughter hid in the upstairs bedroom. Jessica contemplated jumping out of the window to escape. Brady managed to enter the bedroom, forcing Jessica and Kelly to run away from the room.

Brady took the car keys, threatened that he would smash the cars and then kill the women. While Brady was walking out, Jessica picked up a knife and buried seven inches of it into Brady's back. Daily Mail reported that the knife went under the man's left shoulder blade, puncturing his lung and chipping his rib bone.

Accounts of Jessica picking up the knife varies. Initially, Jessica claimed that she grabbed the knife out of Brady's hand. Kelly recalled that Jessica picked up another knife from the kitchen. The prosecution claimed that Jessica picked up the largest knife she could find in the kitchen.

Jessica called 999 and reported the incident. Jessica repeatedly stated she did not want to go to jail. She refused to plead guilty for the murder of her father.

The father-daughter relationship was not a pleasant one. Brady was in jail when Jessica was born, she got to know her father when he was released from prison years later.

The trial is ongoing at Teesside Crown Court.