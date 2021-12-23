It would be an understatement to say that Paris Saint-Germain has not been able to make the most of their summer signing, Sergio Ramos. In fact, the Spaniard's move to France from the Spanish capital has so far been a complete disaster.

The former Real Madrid captain spent his first few months in Paris in the recovery room, as he suffered an injury even before the season officially kicked off. Since his debut, he has only played a total of 130 minutes in Ligue 1, and another 45 minutes in PSG's Coupe de France campaign.

Apart from the fitness problems that have kept him mostly off the pitch, Ramos has not made as big an impact as expected while on the pitch. On Wednesday, disaster struck as PSG were held to a 1-1 draw away at Lorient in their latest Ligue 1 fixture.

Ramos, who was only appearing in his second Ligue 1 match for the French giants, was brought in from the bench after the half-time break. However, he was sent off in the final four minutes of regulation time after picking up two yellow cards in the span of only four minutes.

Down to only ten men in the closing stages of the match, PSG were lucky to manage to come away with a point. Thomas Monconduit gave the hosts the lead in the 40th minute, and the league leaders looked like they were on their way to dropping three points despite enjoying 77% of the possession.

However, Mauro Icardi created some magic during stoppage time and salvaged a point via a late header to equalise.

Ramos has been sent off 27 times throughout his career, and for it to happen after only playing for 130 minutes in Ligue 1 does not bode well for the Spaniard. Nevertheless, his fans are still hoping that he will stay fit and regain his form in the second half of the season,