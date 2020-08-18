Serena Williams is eager to win her record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, which she has been seeking for a while. According to former world number three Pam Shriver, Williams might get a boost due to the lack of fans at the US Open.

According to Shriver, no fans present in the stadium will mean there will be less pressure on the American, which might eventually allow her to win the championship.

The 38-year old American has lost her last four major finals. She is currently one short of Australian former player Margaret Court's 24-Grand Slam title record that was set in 1973. Williams lost her last two US Open finals to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu. This time, she would definitely want to break the deadlock.

According to BBC, Shriver said, "Without the crowds there, I wouldn't be surprised if she actually feels a little less pressure. I don't think it (lack of crowd) devalues the tournament. Anybody that comes through and wins seven rounds, under the circumstances of living in a quarantine bubble, unable to do your normal thing you usually do at a major, it is going to be an incredible performance."

Williams is currently ranked ninth in the world. Of course, she is among the favourites to win in New York. The 2020 US Open will be the first Grand Slam event to happen since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will commence on August 31.

As per reports, six of the top 10 WTA players, including world number one Ashleigh Barty and defending US Open champion Andreescu, have backed out of the tournament, citing concerns related to safety. So, technically, Williams will have some additional advantages at Flushing Meadows.

Williams hasn't won a major title since the birth of her daughter, Olympia, in 2017. Williams said that she almost died because of a series of complications related to pregnancy. In the modern era, no other player has won more than her six US Open titles.

On the other hand, Shriver reached the singles final of the US Open in 1978. She had also won five doubles titles at Flushing Meadows. During the 1980s and 1990s, Shriver won 133 titles, including 111 women's doubles titles, 21 women's singles titles, and one mixed doubles title.