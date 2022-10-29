"Forspoken" is an upcoming action role-playing game first revealed as Project Athia before the PlayStation 5's launch. It is developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix and is scheduled for release next year. Here's everything fans need to know about this upcoming open-world game.

'Forspoken' release date

The "Forspoken" release date has been postponed a couple of times. The title was originally scheduled for release on May 24, 2022, before it was pushed back to October 11, 2022.

However, Luminous Productions later revealed that its launch was delayed once more. In a social media post, the developer stated that the "Forspoken" release date is now moved to January 24, 2023, while assuring that "all game elements are now complete" and that development was entering its final polishing phases, according to Dexerto.

Will 'Forspoken' be released to the Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles?

The game will initially release for PC and for the PS5 console. However, it does not necessarily mean that it won't be coming to other platforms.

While "Forspoken" will be released as a timed console exclusive for PS5, this exclusivity will likely last for only two years. This means that Xbox and Nintendo Switch users will still get their hands on the game after the exclusivity period expires.

'Forspoken' gameplay

"Forspoken" features a woman named Frey who was transported from New York to a parallel universe. Upon arriving in the strange new world, a disembodied voice coming from her bracelet tells her that she has new magical powers that can be used in combat and to traverse the massive world.

She later learns that she has been summoned to battle Tanta Sila, a powerful sorceress. Tantas are members of a council of benevolent sorcerers who used to rule over the land of Athia but something or someone appears to have corrupted the once-wise rulers turning them into villains