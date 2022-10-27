"Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 4 has shaken up the "best weapons" ranking in the game with the introduction of a reworked loot pool and an assortment of new weaponry. With its long-distance sight and fast-firing abilities, the Cobra DMR quickly became one of the players' favorites, while the Explosive Goo Gun is also a hit for those who love quirky weapons.

Top weapons in 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 4

For players who are still undecided about what the game's best weapons are, Dexerto compiled a list of the best weapons currently available. They are EvoChrome Burst Rifle, Cobra DMR, Rapid Fire SMG, Prime Shotgun, Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper, and Explosive Goo Gun.

The compilation is based on community feedback, in-game experience, and stats of the weapons. For those who want to know the best weapons for the top two tiers, the two lists below show the best options for S-Tier and A-Tier weapons.

Best S-Tier Weapons in 'Fortnite'

EvoChrome Burst Rifle (DPS - 207.69, Reload Time - 2.9s, Mag Size – 24) has been getting a lot of attention from the Fortnite community. Its ability to be upgraded makes it an essential early-game weapon.

Cobra DMR (DPS - 184, Reload Time - 3.12s, Mag Size – 20) shines in its ability to zoom-in, which helps players target enemies from a medium-to-long distance. Its advantage over sniper rifles is its ability to fire multiple shots without reloading.

Rapid Fire SMG (DPS - 255, Reload Time - 1.2s, Mag Size – 20) is perfect for those who prefer a rapid-firing weapon.

Prime Shotgun (DPS - 101, Reload Time - 4.5s, Mag Size – 4) is always nice for those who want to one-shot their opponents, although its low fire rate and reload speed are a bit of a hassle.

Best A-Tier Weapons in 'Fortnite'

Suppressed SMG (DPS - 187.2, Reload Time - 1.8s, Mag Size – 30) is a good choice for short-range encounters.

Ranger Shotgun (DPS - 402.3, Reload Time - 1.35s, Mag Size – 1) is a pretty decent shotgun with a slightly faster reload time but its one-bullet mag size can be a turnoff for some.

Explosive Goo Gun (DPS - 320, Reload Time - 3s, Mag Size – 20) is a new Fortnite weapon known for its effectiveness in close-range combat.

Hunter Bolt-Action Sniper (DPS - 70.4, Reload Time - 3s, Mag Size – 3) has the ability to shoot three times before reloading is a good option for long-distance combat, especially for players whose aim isn't always spot-on.