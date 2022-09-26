While "Fortnite" has featured a lot of "Star Wars" crossovers in the past, the Sci-Fi franchise's original three main characters, Luke Skywalker, Hans Solo, and Princess Leia, have somehow escaped them so far. But that is about to change soon if recent leaks prove to be true.

Recent "Fortnite" leaks reveal that there will be a Fortnite x Star Wars crossover this season, according to Forbes. What's even more exciting for fans of both franchises is that it will feature Luke Skywalker, along with two of his lightsabers.

The crossover was already hinted at in the cinematic trailer for this season, which might have shown Luke floating inside a tank. "Fortnite" leaker HypeX is now confirming that was indeed a hint of what's coming.

"FORTNITE x STAR WARS (Again). Epic has some Star Wars challenges that give 30k XP each for this season and accolades. They also added 2 "A New Hope" & "Return of the Jedi" Lightsabers for Luke Skywalker, so he's most likely releasing this season," HypeX posted on Twitter.

Luke Skywalker will join other Star Wars skins in "Fortnite." They include The Mandalorian (with Baby Yoda), Zorii Bliss, Kylo Ren, Finn, Rey, Sith Trooper, Stormtrooper, Boba Fett, Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Even if Luke eventually joins, "Fortnite" is still missing most of the key characters from the original trilogy. These include Han Solo, Princes Leia, C-3PO, Chewbacca, and The Emperor. Then there are more characters from the prequels, such as Anakin, Padme, and Darth Maul, so there are still plenty of Star Wars characters for future crossovers.

With the projected rise in metaverse-based gaming, Fortnite's collection IP is part of its strategy for the metaverse. The company has made investments in other companies to expand beyond its 100-player maps into larger territory as well.

There's still no word as to when the Luke Skywalker event will arrive in "Fortnite," but it's only a few weeks away. Be sure to follow this site and be updated.