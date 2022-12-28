With "Fortnite" Chapter 4 Season 1 currently in full swing, the team continues to bring in new content to the game. Up next is the January 2022 Fortnite Crew Pack which will be bringing in Gildhart.

January Fortnite Crew Pack launch date

Gildhart, the golden stag of vengeance, will be making his grand entrance in the January 2023 Crew Pack. For all active Fortnite Crew subscribers, the pack will go live on December 31, 2022, at 7 PM ET.

The Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription service that gives multiple rewards per month. The service, which costs $11.99 per month, was first offered on December 2nd, 2020, at the start of the game's Chapter 2 Season 5.

Fortnite Crew perks for January 2023

The January pack also grants subscribers a number of items aside from Gildhart Outfit. These include the Golden Guard Back Bling and the Gilt Glaive Pickaxe, according to an Epic Games blog post.

Photonic Legacy set customizable pickaxe

Being a long-time member of the Fortnite Crew subscription has its advantages as well. Every month as an active Fortnite Crew subscriber will allow players to unlock a new Stage of the Photonic Legacy Set for up to six total Stages.

Thankfully, Stage 1 will be unlocked immediately one January's Fortnite Crew goes live. "The Set includes the Photonic Striker Pickaxe, which evolves with each Stage. Stage 1 grants you the Pickaxe, Stages 2-5 grant you alt Styles for the Pickaxe, and Stage 6 grants you color options for the Pickaxe," Epic Games explained.

Players are given until May 31, 2023, at 8 PM EDT to unlock Stage 1. The next stages will unlock at the same time players will receive the monthly Crew Pack, which is the last day of each month at 8 PM EDT / 7 PM EST). However, it must be noted that players must remain active subscribers during this period.

'Fortnite' Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass, 1,000 V-Bucks monthly

Subscribing to the Crew Pack will automatically allow players to access the current Season's Battle Pass. Meanwhile, those who already bought the Battle Pass will receive a one-time 950 V-Bucks return to their account.

Meanwhile, all active Fortnite Crew members will receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month. Players will receive the V-Bucks on the day of the subscribers' billing date the following month. For example, those who signed up on December 26, 2022, will receive the initial 1,000 V-Bucks upon sign-up, and on the 26th of every month after that so long as they remain active subscribers.