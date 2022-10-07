Epic Game just released "Fortnite" V22.10, the first major update for Chapter 3 Season 5 Paradise. The new content introduced a new long-ranged weapon, the return of the Grapple Glove, unlockable items, and the reveal of this season's Super Level Styles.

Cobra DMR

"Fortnite" V22.10 is introducing a new weapon into the game. Called the Cobra, DMR, it is ideal for those who prefer to eliminate their targets from a distance.

"It's not easy to flee the long range of a Cobra DMR," Epic Games wrote in a blog post. "With its fast fire rate, opponents can be swiftly defeated if you have a steady hand. Find Cobra DMRs from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, fishing, Loot Sharks, and Reality Sapling Fruit!"

Grapple Glove returns

Players might recognize the Grapple Glove from "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 3. With the Grapple Glove, players can move quickly by gripping various surfaces and swinging in their direction. It overheats when used excessively, and the length of the cooldown depends on how much was used.

When the device runs out of charge or is shot by a rival, the grapple may also be broken. To reach their top speed, players must swing a few times. Objects can also be drawn to the player without needing a charge by employing it.

"Unlike in Chapter 3 Season 3, Grapple Gloves aren't stored in Grapple Glove Toolboxes," Epic Games explained. "This time, they can be found from the ground, Chests, Supply Drops, and Legendary and Mythic Reality Sapling Fruit. Grapple Gloves will be available until the v22.20 update."

Holo-Chests

"Fortnite" V22.10 also introduced Holo-Chests that can be opened using a key. "Holo-Chests display a holographic preview of what's inside, so you'll know whether it has what you need before opening it," Epic Games explained.

For gamers who want something more exotic, there are also Exotic Holo-Chests available. "If you're too far away from a selling Character, use two Keys to open an Exotic Holo-Chest! Exotic Holo-Chests contain an Exotic item, and as you'd expect, display a holographic preview of that item," the developer wrote.

Super Level Styles

The update also revealed this season's Super Level Styles. "Progress past Level 140 in Chapter 3 Season 4, and start unlocking the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian Styles for Bytes, Lennox Rose, Paradigm (Reality-659), Meow Skulls, and Spider-Gwen," Epic Games added.