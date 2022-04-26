Four people, including three women and a man, were found stabbed to death at a house in South Bermondsey, London.

The incident came to light after police received a call from neighbours about a disturbance in a house on Delaford Road in Bermondsey on Monday. The police found the bodies of a man and a woman in their mid-60s and two other women in their 30s and 40s, respectively.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody. It is being reported that the victims knew each other.

"At this early stage, officers are not looking for any other person. We believe all those involved may have been known to each other.," local police commander Colin Wingrove told the media. He has also asked people to come forward if they have any information about the crime.

Venecia Reid, the niece of one of the victims, told The Evening Standard that her grandmother, Dolet Hill, was among the victims.

"She was very loving, very kind, very generous. She worked very hard in this country to support her two girls and her two grandkids. She does not deserve this," she said. The publication further added that one of the victims was Hill's partner.

A neighbour who didn't want to be named told The Mirror that he had heard a woman scream for five minutes. "It was awful. But when I heard the police, the helicopter, and the ambulances, I knew it was really serious."

London mayor Sadiq Khan has also expressed shock over the incident and said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost loved ones in this awful crime. I am in contact with the leadership of the Metropolitan Police. "

"An investigation is underway and one man has been arrested. I urge anyone who has information that could be relevant to contact the police immediately," he added.