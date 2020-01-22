Pamela Anderson has married film producer Jon Peters in secret, 30 years after they first dated.

A representative for Pamela Anderson revealed in a statement on Tuesday that the "Baywatch" star married the "Batman" producer in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Monday. The couple had recently reunited after dating more than 30 years ago.

It's the fifth marriage for both Anderson and Peters. While the model-actress was previously married to rocker Tommy Lee, rapper Kid Rock, twice to American poker player Rick Salomon, the filmmaker's former wives include Henrietta Zampitella, actress Lesley Ann Warren, film producer Christine Forsyth, and Mindy Peters.

The "Playboy" model started dating Peters more than 30 years ago when the duo met at a Playboy mansion. Peters had proposed Anderson back then as well, however, she turned him down due to the age difference. Peters tells The Hollywood Reporter that he now remembers telling her that their age difference "won't mean so much" in 30 years.

The 52-year-old model opened up about her marriage with Peters to the outlet in the form of a poem.

The poem reads: "Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood -

no one compares -

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I've seen more of life

and realize ..

He's been there all along.

Never failed me -

I'm ready now

and

he's ready too -

We

understand

and respect each other -

We love each other

without conditions. -

I'm a lucky woman. -

Proof

God has a plan"

Peters spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about marrying Pamela and said: "Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."

The 74-year-old added: "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but -- for 35 years -- I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild -- in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Anderson shares two sons with rocker Tommy Lee-- Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. Peters is the father of five children, two daughters with Christine Forsyth -- Caleigh and Skye, a son with Lesley Ann Warren -- Christopher, and a daughter and a son with Mindy Peters- Kendyl and Jordan.

While Christine Forsyth attended Anderson and Peters' nuptials with her daughters Caleigh and Skye, Anderson's sons Brandon and Dylan were also present. Peter's daughter Kendyl was also in attendance.