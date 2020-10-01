France announced on Tuesday, a gradual ban on the use of wild animals in travelling circuses in an effort to impose new measures in animal welfare. The country's Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili has also banned farming of minks for fur, as well as keeping dolphins and whales captive in marine parks.

Animal rights groups have hailed France's move as a historic victory as Minister Pompili addressed the issue during a press conference :

"It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these animals. It is time that our ancestral fascination with these wild beings no longer means they end up in captivity," she said.

Although the minister did not provide an outline or a timetable on the implementation of the new ruling she did say it will be in place "in the years to come."

"That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people," Minister Pompili added.

According to the BBC, travelling circuses will no longer be allowed to use animals such as bears, tigers, elephants and lions in their shows. However, the government said the rules will not apply to zoos and other fixed or permanent attractions.

The minister was also quick to add that the country will not build any new aquariums in the future and its three marine parks can no longer breed or bring in new dolphins and orcas. She said this ruling in particular will be in place and in effect as soon as possible.

As of this time, the government is keen on offering assistance packages to circuses and marine parks worth £7.3 million to help them transition and adapt to the new regulations or furnish them with new job opportunities.

"We are asking circuses to reinvent themselves," the minister said.

However on the other hand, the circus industry has expressed anger over the ban. William Kerwich, head of the circus animal trainers' union said the minister refused to listen to their plight - citing issues regarding the upkeep and maintenance of the animals after they are abandoned by circuses.

The minister has then promised to figure out a solution for each animal " on a case to case basis."