A 10-year-old from Maryland was attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas on Monday. The boy was bitten on his right leg while taking part in a shark tank activity at a resort on Paradise Island.

The boy was immediately rushed to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition, per a statement by the Royal Bahamas Police Force. The police have launched an investigation as there is no clarity on what transpired before the attack.

The Atlantis Paradise Island reportedly offers the opportunity to snorkel "alongside sleek sharks, spotted rays, and brilliantly colored tropical fish in this underwater setting," per a report in NBC News.

"I'm a police officer on the island, and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As for how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told NBC News.

The latest shark attack comes days after a surfer succumbed to his injuries from a shark "encounter" off the coast of Maui in Hawaii.

The incident occurred at a beach in Maui's Paia Bay. The 39-year-old man, identified as Jason Carter, died soon after being taken to a local hospital.

In December of last year, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark in the Bahamas. The incident took place while the woman was paddle-boarding at a beach.

Sharks are not immediately aggressive, however, there are several misconceptions about them. Swimmers should avoid certain times and certain kinds of water to avoid being attacked. Sharks can be found in all five of the Earth's oceans: the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, Arctic, and Southern. But different species prefer different climates.

Fatal shark attacks are rare. In the last 47 years, a total of 1,234 shark bites and attacks have been recorded worldwide, with approximately 14 per cent of those being fatal, per a report in USA Today. Most of these attacks were unprovoked.

The odds of being killed by a shark are 1 in 3.7 million. The United States has a 6 per cent fatality rate, not the highest in the world.

Experts suggest that one should avoid wearing reflective jewellery and swimming in the dark to avoid getting bitten by a shark.

Sharks have sensitive noses, and experts suggest that you prod at their noses to buy time and swim away. Another tip is to dive with a group of people, especially in an area known for sharks. Ultimately, the best thing to do is to swim away calmly if you encounter one.