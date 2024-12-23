President Emmanuel Macron's office said the composition of France's new government would be announced on Monday evening amid efforts to drag the second-largest EU economy out of a deepening political crisis.

The cabinet of new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou will be announced by Elysee secretary-general Alexis Kohler, Macron's office said.

The news came as France observed a day of mourning on Monday for the victims in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, France's poorest overseas territory, where at least 35 people were killed and 2,500 injured last week. Authorities have warned the death toll could soar.

Bayrou, the head of the centrist MoDem group, which is allied to Macron's party, was appointed on December 13 after the fall of a short-lived conservative-led government following a standoff over an austerity budget.

Bayrou had said he hoped that his new administration would be presented "over the weekend" and "in any case before Christmas".

Macron and Bayrou held a series of talks Sunday, but contrary to expectations the composition of a new administration was not announced.

French politics has been deadlocked since Macron gambled on snap elections this summer. The move backfired, with no party or alliance securing a majority.

The country was plunged into fresh chaos this month after the far right and left joined forces to oust Bayrou's predecessor, Michel Barnier, the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic, which began in 1958.

Bayrou's priority is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a budget for next year.

He is hoping to bring in figures from the left, right and centre to protect his government from possible censure.

Bayrou is the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate, and the fourth of 2024.

Many commentators are already predicting his premiership will be short-lived.

Estelle Youssouffa, who represents Mayotte in the French parliament, criticised Bayrou for planning to announce his government during a day of national mourning.

"I'm with our people, who have no water and have not seen any help," Youssouffa told broadcaster France Inter. She criticised politicians who she said were obsessed with "reshuffling" ministers at a time when Mayotte was in great distress.

"No one gives a damn about Mayotte. And that, frankly, is serious."

The fate of top posts remained uncertain but former prime minister Elisabeth Borne, former interior minister Gerald Darmanin, and Xavier Bertrand, the right-wing head of the northern Hauts-de-France region, have been mentioned as possible members of Bayrou's team.

Bertrand is a major irritant for Marine Le Pen's far-right, which he has long opposed.

Outgoing interior minister Bruno Retailleau, a conservative who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, was expected to keep his job.

Bayrou has endured a tumultuous first week as premier after facing criticism for attending a town hall meeting in his home city of Pau, where he is mayor, while Mayotte grappled with the deadly aftermath of Cyclone Chido.

Le Pen has suggested that Macron was weakened by months of political crisis and would eventually have to resign.

"I am preparing for an early presidential election," she told French newspaper Le Parisien last week.

A new poll by Ifop for weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche found 66 percent of respondents were already unhappy with Bayrou's performance.

Only 34 percent said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the prime minister.

Ifop said it had not seen such a low rating for a prime minister starting the job in more than six decades.

"Francois Bayrou, still without a government and already weakened," said French daily Le Monde.

The Socialist Party has refused to take part in the government. Its leader, Olivier Faure, said he was "appalled at the poverty" of what was being proposed to him during talks.