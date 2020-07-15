On Tuesday, Chelsea defeated Norwich City 1-0. The win gave a boost to the Blues' qualification chances for next year's UEFA Champions League. Leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City have already qualified for European competition.

As we speak, Chelsea is standing third in the Premier League with 63 points from 36 games. They have two matches to go. Leicester City is fourth with 59 points, but they have played a match less than the London side. Chelsea's arch-rival, Manchester United, has also gathered 59 points. However, they are fifth because of their inferior win percentage.

Chelsea must win all their remaining matches to finalise their Champions League spot. If they lose or draw any of their games, and in turn, Man United and Leicester win all their games, the Blues' Champions League qualification hopes will be over. Chelsea will face the Red Devils on Sunday.

Just before half-time, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored from a header past Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul. The hosts almost struck again during the second half but Christian Pulisic failed to guide Giroud's chipped pass into the goal.

After the match, according to BBC, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard said that he wants his team to do "better."

The 42-year old said, "At this stage of the season results are critical and we didn't concede any chances of note to let them score. Where we are at as a team and where we are in the table, it is all about the result. We need to move the ball quicker and be more mobile with our rotations. We have done it in parts this season but if we want to move on, it needs to be better. But I don't want to be too critical after a win. We didn't give them anything to worry us. We had 10-15 minutes in the second half where we were slow and I didn't like it but after that, we got it back."

Lampard also suggested that his team can improve their performance by showing some more "personality" during matches.

Norwich was already relegated after they suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday. Their low morale was evident by the fact that the team couldn't register even a single shot on target.