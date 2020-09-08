Frank Lampard is all set to start his second season as Chelsea manager. He has impressed with his coaching abilities during his first campaign in charge of the Blues. Currently, his side is the most active one in the Premier League as far as the ongoing transfer window is concerned.

The Blues have already spent approximately £200 million on six major signings. Two of them were free transfers, and it seems that they are not going to stop there. The club has also submitted a bid for Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy. Reportedly, Chelsea is close to signing the goalkeeper on an £18 million deal.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin said that the Blues are not just building a team, they're "building a dynasty" under Lampard.

According to BBC, Nevin said, "There's less pressure on Lampard than any Chelsea manager in the Abramovich era. Chelsea have tried building it quickly and buying world-class players, and they have had success, but Abramovich has wanted a dynasty for a while. This is the perfect opportunity. The pressure on Lampard from the club is minimal, but the pressure from himself is maximal. The best managers like Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp do that and Frank is very similar."

Chelsea fans have a lot of expectations and trust in the club's former midfielder. They believe Lampard can resurrect the club's lost football dominance. And his expertise was visible last season when he managed to rank a young, inexperienced team without any big names, within the top four of the Premier League.

Besides, for a much longer period, Lampard also had to deal with a transfer ban. This restricted him from signing any big players during the season. The Blues were given a transfer ban by FIFA after committing rule breaches involving the signing of foreign under-18 players.

However, thanks to the transfer ban, Chelsea had some savings last summer, although they still had to pay £40 million for Mateo Kovacic, who was already with them on loan. Despite all the challenges, Lampard successfully instilled a never-give-up spirit into his young brigade and the positive results followed.

The Blues finished their 2019 Premier League campaign at the fourth spot with 66 points. As a result, they have qualified for the UEFA Champions League. In 2020-21, Lampard will want to break the shackles and win their first Premier League title since 2016-17. Back then, Antonio Conte was the manager at Stamford Bridge.