Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard stormed off the bench and into the tunnel after his side lost 3-0 against Sheffield United on Saturday.

David McGoldrick scored the first goal in the 18th minute to officially open the scoring and to open his account as a top-flight footballer. The match against Chelsea was already McGoldrick's 26th appearance for Sheffield, and this season is already 16 long years since he first signed on as a professional Premier League player for Southampton.

He was only 16 years old back then, but the team unfortunately made their way into League One soon after, thus denying him of the opportunity to score as a full-fledged Premier League player. It's a dream come true both for McGoldrick and Sheffield, as they seem to be on their way to a Europa League appearance next season. According to The Sun, If everything goes according to plan, it will be the club's first continental appearance since the 1994-95 season.

Chelsea was unable to equalise before Oli McBurnie scored a second goal for Sheffield. The final nail in the coffin was driven in by a second goal from McGoldrick.

Lampard looked extremely disappointed after the final whistle, and the team's morale won't be at its best. They will need to regroup quickly, unless they want to risk playing badly against the already-relegated Norwich.

Chelsea is currently sitting on third place, but their upcoming fixtures will be tough. After facing Norwich, they have to go up against Manchester United, who are also fighting hard for the chance to get back into the UEFA Champions League.

After Man U, they will be visiting the champions-elect at Anfield. Needless to say, facing a Liverpool team that has already confirmed the league title will be tough. Finally, the Blues will close out their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against the Wolves, who are also battling for a European slot.

Lampard and his players have a lot to ponder, but they don't have much time to think. With the schedule packed so tightly, they will have to put all their efforts straight into the pitch.