For more than three years now, Epic Games Store has been giving away games for free every week after launching its weekly freebies program. Gamers still have a chance to grab four existing free games this month, including "Ark: Survival Evolved," "Spirit of the North," "The Captain," and "Gloomhaven."

'Spirit of the North' (September 15 – 22)

"Spirit of the North" is a third-person adventure game set in Iceland. Gamers play as a red fox being guided by the guardian of the Northern Lights. The gamer offers stunning environments, challenging puzzles, and 3K platforming sequences.

The game was developed by Infuse Studio and published by Merge Games, and first released for Windows and Nintendo Switch on May 7, 2020, before it reached PlayStation 4 on November 1, 2019. Epic Games Store is offering the game for free starting September 15 until September 22 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

'The Captain' (September 15 – 22)

"The Captain" is a pixelated side-scrolling adventure game developed by Sysiac Games and released on December 1, 2021. Gamers play as the Spaceflet science officer, Captain Thomas Welmu, as you race back to Earth to save it from dark forces heading toward the planet to destroy it.

Unfortunately, the only thing that can stop the dark forces is on board your ship. Gamers can now give saving the planet a try and for free as the game is free for a week until September 22 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

'Ark: Survival Evolved' (September 22 – 29)

By next week, another set of free games will be offered by Epic Games Store. One of these is "Ark: Survival Evolved," a popular action-adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard and initially released in 2015.

The object of the game is to survive while being stranded on one of the several maps filled with hostile creatures and human players. Players must defend themselves against roaming dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, fictional fantasy monsters, and hostile players. The game is free starting on September 22 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET until September 29 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

'Gloomhaven' (September 22 – 29)

"Gloomhaven" is a role-playing video game of the tabletop game by the same name. It was released on October 21, 2021, for Windows, with a planned release for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023. Gamers can own the title for free starting September 22 until September 29 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

How to get the weekly free games from Epic Games Store

For those interested in getting the free weekly games, all they need is to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication, according to GameSpot. Epic releases between one and three free games every Thursday time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. More than 100 games have been given away for free since the program started.