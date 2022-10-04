Epic Games Store will be offering two free games next week starting on October 6. The platform game by Wolf Brew Games, "Slain: Back from Hell," and another platform game by developers Toge Productions and Tahoe Games, "Rising Hell," will be free to download until October 13.

Meanwhile, gamers who might have missed out on this week's free game still have a couple of days left. "The Drone Racing League Simulator," the FPV racing game and simulator by Drone Racing League, is still available until October 5.

'Slain: Back from Hell' (October 6-13, 2022)

"Slain: Back from Hell" is a platform game developed by Wolf Brew Games and published by Digerati Distribution. It is based on the original game titled "Slain!" which was overhauled and relaunched on August 2, 2016.

The game's Steam page describes it as a "heavy metal inspired arcade combat with puzzle elements and gore galore" so it's probably safe to say that the soundtrack alone would suit well with heavy metal fans. Others describe it as similar in tone and design to the Castlevania series, especially when it comes to medieval Gothic architecture.

'Rising Hell' (October 6-13, 2022)

Developed by Toge Productions and Tahoe Games, "Rising Hell" is a vertical platformer roguelike (a subgenre of role-playing computer games) filled with action and heavy gothic metal. The game was initially released on October 17, 2019, and is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, and Macintosh operating systems.

Gamers will need to fight their way through hordes of demons in order to escape hell. New characters can be unlocked, along with new talents along the way. The key to completing the goal is to master chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building, according to Nintendo.

'The Drone Racing League Simulator' (September 29-October 6, 2022)

"'The Drone Racing League Simulator" is a first-person view (FPV) racing game and simulator developed and published by the Drone Racing League. The game was released on June 16, 2017, and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Macintosh operating systems.

Surprising as it may sound, FPV drone racing is now a recognized sport these days. For those who plan to participate in it but lack the skills to successfully compete, "'The Drone Racing League Simulator" could be the answer as it is designed to teach how to fly a drone from beginner level all the way up to expert level.