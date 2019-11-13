Here is the news for fans who have waited years for the "Friends" reunion. Twenty-five years after, the six friends might be getting back together for an unscripted special on HBO Max.

The big news was spilled by The Hollywood Reporter. As per the publication, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, who played the roles of Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffet, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller will be coming together for the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special. Creators of the enormously popular iconic television sitcom David Crane and Marta Kauffman are also expected to join hands for this segment.

However, the reunion plans are not official yet. Sources cautioned that the deal is not in place yet and agreements with cast and creatives need to be worked upon. The deal is reportedly "far from done," but the real challenge lies in sorting out the cast's schedule. At this point, it remains the real deal-breaker.

In the past, over several occasions, cast members have declined to do a reunion despite the demand. This time, WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt is reportedly the "driving force pushing for the 'Friends' reunion after it will make its debut on WarnerMedia's streaming service,HBO Max. The streaming service is set to launch in May 2020 and a "Friends" reunion is expected to sit well with the HBO Max's debut and series' debut at the new streaming service.

This time, "the cast is willing to do it is an accomplishment in and of itself" reveals the sources.

The news of the reunion comes during the time when the series is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The show was launched in 1994 and ended after ten seasons in 2004. Nevertheless, it continues to grow in popularity for all generations. All episodes of "Friends" were made available on Netflix in 2015, introducing the show to Generation Z teenagers.

"We would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is," Jennifer Aniston said in her recent interview with Ellen DeGenres. "So we're just trying. We're working on something."

A "Friends" reunion special will definitely be a major attraction for fans across the globe. However, the news is yet to be confirmed.

What do you think a "Friends" reunion would be like? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.