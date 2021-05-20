While many "Friends" fans were left feeling a bit disappointed upon finding out that the upcoming HBO Max special is "not a new, original episode of the series," and rather a reunion of the cast appearing as themselves, the trailer of the programme has erased all complaints.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, who played Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing, and Ross Geller on the series respectively, returned to their famous sofa once again, reminiscing the old days together. One of the questions that were bound to be asked of the "Friends" stars was their opinion on the age-old debate of whether Ross and Rachel actually were on a break, and they finally answered.

Surprisingly, both Schwimmer and Aniston agreed that their characters Ross and Rachel were on a break. While fans of Rachel's character might not be happy with Aniston for giving in to Ross's forever claim of "we were on a break," most of their castmates also agreed.

Picture this:



The year is 2002, it’s Thursday night, and you rush home to catch the latest episode of Friends. Now get ready for it to happen all over again. Friends: The Reunion is streaming May 27 on HBO Max. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZrHq4HxSM — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 19, 2021

However, Matt Le Blanc who played Joey Tribbiani, was having none of it. While Kudrow, Cox, and Perry chimed in to respond in affirmative about the question, LeBlanc said, "Bu****t."

A fan of the sitcom wrote on Twitter that they sure agree with Joey's opinion, while another commented, "Matt LeBlanc saying bu*****t to the 'We were on a break' question is the best answer that I heard. Same answer Matt, same answer.'

Meanwhile, devoted fans of the 1990s sitcom have been taking to social media platforms to show some love for the trailer and their favourite characters. "No i don't think you understand it actually feels like I am meeting my best friends after a long time #friendsreunion," one tweeted. Another expressed excitement on seeing recurring characters Tom Selleck, who played Richard Burke, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice Hosenstein. "Tom 'mustache' Selleck and Maggie 'OH MY GOD' Wheeler," the fan wrote.

"Friends are my happiest place, you mean a lot to me. Thank you for making me laugh and smile every single time," another fan wrote on Instagram.