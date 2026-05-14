Jurors heard a harrowing account of a baby boy whose life ended while being adopted by a teacher and her partner. The prosecution alleged the infant suffered sexual abuse and murder, noting that a human bite mark had been discovered on his body a full six weeks before he died. This disturbing detail emerged as the court began examining the sequence of events leading up to the child's tragic passing.

Preston Davey was only nine months old when he moved in with Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley back in April 2023. Although the pair had secured approval to adopt the young boy, his life came to a tragic end less than four months after the placement began. The transition, intended to provide a permanent home, instead resulted in the child's death a short time later.

Expert Identifies Human Bite Mark

The jury at Preston Crown Court was told that the youngster faced constant mistreatment, sexual abuse, and physical violence before being smothered to death. A post-mortem examination later uncovered a total of 40 different injuries across his body, which included significant bruising found at the back of his throat. These grim findings suggest the infant endured a terrifying ordeal in the period leading up to his final moments.

On Wednesday, the jury viewed an image of the little boy from June 2023, where he was pictured naked in a paddling pool. Dr Alison Armour, the pathologist who conducted Preston's autopsy, pointed out a 'purple-brownish' circular bruise visible on his right buttock. She explained that this mark showed a 'sparing' or 'un-involvement' of skin at the centre, making the injury clearly identifiable in the photograph.

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A teacher accused of murdering his adopted baby angrily denied harming and sexually abusing the boy when confronted by police, a trial has heard.



Jamie Varley, 37, told officers "I have not done it. I will fight… pic.twitter.com/rNo6Sia5gG — Steve Perkins (@Perky_43) May 12, 2026

'It's my view that this most likely represents a human bite mark,' the expert testified. She noted that the 'size, the shape, the central sparing is all consistent with a human bite mark,' providing the court with her professional assessment of the injury. According to the pathologist, these specific characteristics pointed directly to the mark being caused by a person's teeth.

The jury heard that the picture was captured on the mobile phone of McGowan-Fazakerley, who works as a sales rep, just before 7 p.m. on 12 June. This means the mark was documented roughly six weeks before Preston lost his life. The timing of the digital image provides a specific window into when the youngster was already suffering from such visible injuries.

Dangerous Suspension and Breathing Risks

When prosecutor Peter Wright KC asked if the mark—which measured about 3.5 cm (1.4 in) across—could have come from a fall or a toy like Lego, Dr Armour was firm. 'No, it's inconsistent with a fall or the proposition you've just put to me,' she replied. Her testimony dismissed the idea of an accident, insisting the injury did not match the typical patterns of a tumble or a knock against a hard object.

The expert also examined a sequence of photos taken by Varley, a textiles teacher, during a brief window on the afternoon of July 23—just four days before Preston passed away. These images, captured over roughly three minutes, showed the little boy appearing to be asleep or 'unresponsive' while his body was partially propped up. His arms were draped over the top rail of his cot, leaving him in a suspended position that was described to the court.

When asked about how Preston was positioned, Dr Armour stated: 'This is very unsafe and, in my view, dangerous.' Mr Wright followed up by asking: 'It may be obvious, but what risk here is presented in terms of Preston and his well-being?'

'Partial suspension... ultimately leading to his death. His neck is completely in contact with the upper cot railing... that's going to inhibit his ability to breathe,' Dr Armour replied. She pointed out that in the subsequent photos, the youngster's tongue was poking out and his lips had turned blue, which indicated a lack of oxygen.

'This is a very prolonged period of time for a child to be in such an unsafe position,' she added, highlighting the length of the infant's ordeal.

Defendants Deny All Charges

Varley has pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual assault, and assault by penetration, as well as inflicting GBH and four counts of child cruelty. Additionally, she denies 14 counts related to the creation and possession of indecent images of a child, along with a further charge of distributing such an image. The teacher is contesting every allegation brought against her as the legal proceedings continue.

Jamie Varley, a high school teacher playing victim in his police interview.



He raped and murdered Preston Davey after adopting him with his partner John McGowan.



Varley denies murder, manslaughter, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty to a child,… pic.twitter.com/0y78P1b2zO — Free Speech Shell (@FreespeechShell) May 8, 2026

McGowan-Fazakerley denies two counts of child cruelty and the charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. Alongside these individual pleas, the pair are jointly accused of two additional counts involving sexual assault and further child cruelty. Both defendants are fighting the accusations as they face the court together to answer for the toddler's treatment.

Drowning Claims Dismissed by Pathologist

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Dr Armour also viewed footage of Preston lying on a bed at the couple's Blackpool home, where he appeared to be gasping for air. The prosecution claims that Varley had sexually assaulted the youngster just before the video was recorded at 4:45 p.m. on 27 July. Tragically, this was only a few hours before the infant was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead.

Dr Armour concurred with Mr Wright that Preston looked 'very unwell' in the footage, describing his respiration as 'abnormal'. She observed that the boy seemed to be taking only 14 breaths every minute—a figure she noted was just half the typical rate for a child of his age.

The jury was informed that less than two hours later, at approximately 6:25 p.m., McGowan-Fazakerley arrived home from work to find Varley 'panicking' and trying to resuscitate Preston. Varley claimed the situation was a tragic accident, alleging he had been bathing the youngster when he stepped away briefly, only to return and find him drowning.

Evidence of Airway Obstruction and Abuse

Dr Armour, a pathologist with nearly 40 years of experience, informed the jury that she found no water in Preston's lungs or stomach, effectively ruling out drowning. There was simply no physical evidence to back up the claim that the infant had submerged in the bath. Instead, she testified that the little boy likely died from being smothered or suffering an 'acute upper airway obstruction,' pointing to a deliberate act rather than an accident.

Dr Armour testified that Preston likely died from 'the insertion of an object into the mouth occluding the upper airway,' causing 'most unusual' bruising to the throat and pin-prick haemorrhages on his lips and lungs consistent with being asphyxiated.

She dismissed claims that the throat injuries were caused by medical staff, noting they occurred 'within hours' of death while Preston still had circulation, whereas he had no heartbeat during hospital resuscitation.

Beyond the fatal injury, the pathologist identified 'fingertip' bruises consistent with being 'gripped, prodded, poked or pinched,' and five linear marks on his thigh consistent with being 'slapped by a hand.' She also highlighted an abnormal bruise on his bottom and internal bladder bruising, concluding that while some marks were typical for a child, many others were clearly non-accidental. The trial continues.