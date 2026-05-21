Blake Lively has claimed that being labelled a 'mean girl', 'bully' and 'tone deaf' caused around $40 million in reputational damage, according to court filings connected to the ongoing legal dispute surrounding It Ends With Us.

US media reports citing the filings state that Lively's legal team estimated the reputational losses at between approximately $36.5 million (£28.8 million) and $40.5 million (£32 million). The valuation is based on expert analysis of the reach and repetition of commentary directed at the actor during the dispute.

Court filings allege that these descriptions circulated widely across platforms such as TikTok, X and YouTube, generating millions of impressions and contributing to what her team describes as measurable reputational harm affecting professional opportunities and public perception across multiple entertainment markets worldwide in recent months and years.

Justin Baldoni Dispute Linked To It Ends With Us

The claims arise from the wider legal dispute involving Justin Baldoni, who directed and starred in It Ends With Us. Lively has made allegations relating to conduct during production, while Baldoni has denied wrongdoing and filed counterclaims in response to the allegations.

According to MSN, the lawsuit is now set to be heard in a New York City courtroom in a trial scheduled to begin on 18 May 2026. A judge has already dismissed 10 of the 13 allegations initially filed by Lively against Baldoni, including claims of harassment, conspiracy and defamation.

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Financial Claims And Alleged Earnings Losses

Yahoo Finance reports that the trial is expected to focus on three remaining claims: breach of contract and two retaliation-related allegations. Lively is seeking around $56 million (£44.2 million) in past and future earnings, arguing that job opportunities have slowed as the dispute has unfolded.

Her legal team also cited a potential sequel to Colleen Hoover's follow-up novel It Starts With Us, claiming she could have earned up to $35 million (£27.7 million) from the project. Attorney Naeun Rim, speaking for Lively's legal team, said Baldoni had at one point suggested Lively could direct the sequel and that the lead actress would be paid more.

Baldoni's legal representatives disputed those claims, saying projected sequel earnings are speculative and cannot be confirmed. They also challenged Lively's broader claim that she lost between $39 million (£30.8 million) and $143 million (£113.million) following the film's release, arguing those figures cannot be directly attributed to him.

Beyond acting income, filings also reference alleged impacts on Lively's business ventures. A report cited by The Blast via Puck estimates that her beauty brand Blake Brown Beauty could generate less than $15 million (£11.85 million) in 2025, down from a previous valuation of around $100 million (£79 million). Her non-alcoholic mixer brand Betty Buzz reportedly shut down in 2025, with court documents suggesting profitability concerns and operational restructuring challenges.

Court Filings Detail Reputational Damage Claims

The reputational damage estimate remains a central element of the filings, with Lively's team arguing that repeated negative descriptors contributed to measurable harm. These figures remain allegations presented in court documents and have not been confirmed by a court ruling. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and no final judgement has been issued regarding the damages claims presented by either party at the time of writing.