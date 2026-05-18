Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie turned a Sunday morning Truth Social tirade from Donald Trump into a fundraising pitch, taunting the president for 'losing sleep' and accusing AIPAC of dumping a further £2.3 million ($3 million) into his primary race over a single weekend out of sheer panic.

Appearing on ABC's 'This Week' on 17 May 2026, the eight-term Republican congressman fired back at a string of overnight Truth Social attacks from Trump, who called him 'the Worst Republican Congressman in History' and told Kentucky voters to 'vote the bum out.' Massie argued the relentless attacks from the White House and the pro-Israel lobby were proof that his opponent, Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, had failed to pull ahead.

The Kentucky 4th district primary, scheduled for Tuesday 19 May 2026, has already become the most expensive House primary in American history, with more than $25.6 million in advertising spend recorded by ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

'The President's Losing Sleep': Massie's Counterattack on ABC

The confrontation boiled over the morning after Trump's ally Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana was ousted in his own primary. Trump celebrated Cassidy's defeat late Saturday night and immediately pivoted to Kentucky, posting a fresh wave of attacks on Massie. 'Bad Congressman Tom Massie voted against Tax Cuts, the Border Wall, our Military and Law Enforcement,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.

'Actually, he voted against almost everything that is good. The Worst Republican Congressman in History. Kentucky, vote the bum out on Tuesday.' In a separate post, Trump called Massie 'the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of our Country' and 'an even bigger insult to our Nation than Senator Bill Cassidy.'

Massie did not flinch. Sitting across from host George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning, he framed every Trump post as a recruitment tool for his own campaign. 'Every time he tweets about me, it's good for some money coming in, because people don't like that,' Massie said.

He then delivered a blunt read on the state of the race: 'You can tell that I'm ahead in the polls, and they're desperate. That's why they're sending the Secretary of War to my district tomorrow. That's why the president's losing sleep and tweeting about this. That's why AIPAC has dumped another £2.3 million ($3 million) into my race this weekend, is because they're panicked, and they really haven't been able to gain a lead in this race.'

Thomas Massie says he has the entire Israeli establishment panicking as AIPAC reportedly dumps another emergency $3 million into the race to save his opponent.



Massie says the deployment of Pete Hegseth is a desperate move and claims President Trump is “losing sleep” over the… pic.twitter.com/hwjxxVGp3k — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 17, 2026

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was confirmed to be travelling to Kentucky's 4th congressional district on Monday 18 May to campaign alongside Gallrein, a move Massie cited as evidence of the campaign's desperation. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who had travelled to Kentucky to campaign for Massie, publicly refused to back down after Trump threatened to withdraw support for her, posting on X: 'I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie. I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.'

Yes, I saw the President’s post.



No, I’m not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie.



I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA.



Onward 🇺🇸 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2026

Most Expensive House Primary on Record and the Billionaire Money Trail

The scale of outside spending against Massie is documented. According to Axios, citing AdImpact figures, $25.6 million has been spent on advertising in Kentucky's 4th district, surpassing the previous record of $25.2 million set in 2024 when AIPAC spent $14.5 million to defeat progressive Democrat Jamaal Bowman in New York. The Republican Jewish Coalition has spent £3.1 million ($4 million) on Gallrein ads. AIPAC's super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent a further $2.6 million. The Christian Zionist organisation Christians United for Israel paid to cover 'every available billboard' in the district with anti-Massie messaging, according to its own statements.

Two of Trump's senior political advisers, Chris LaCivita and Tony Fabrizio, raised more than $2 million for their MAGA KY PAC, drawing funds from hedge fund manager Paul Singer, investor John Paulson, and a group linked to casino billionaire Miriam Adelson, none of whom are from Kentucky. FEC records cited by Al Jazeera show MAGA KY also received close to $1 million from a separate group called America 21 PAC, also funded by Singer. Massie has raised around $5 million for his own campaign, with pro-Massie PACs adding a further $5.5 million in support.

Massie made the source of the opposition money explicit. 'Three billionaires from outside of Kentucky have funnelled millions of dollars in here,' he said on Sunday. 'They're trying to buy a seat. It's because Miriam Adelson and Paul Singer have dumped money in here.' Massie also alleged that Adelson had donated so heavily to Gallrein's campaign that 'instead of paying for the ballroom they're going to need taxpayer money for the ballroom now.' The Gallrein campaign did not publicly respond to that claim at time of publication.

A Primary That Could Redefine Republican Dissent

The race carries implications far beyond one congressional district. Influential commentator Mike Cernovich, writing on X, laid it out plainly: 'If Massie loses, every Congress member will be cowed into fear. If he wins, it's a new media era.' Massie has won every previous primary challenge since entering Congress in 2012 with over 70% of the vote. This cycle is different. A Quantus Insights poll taken in the final week showed Gallrein taking the lead for the first time, though Massie has disputed the polling and maintained publicly that he is ahead.

Massie’s primary is an interesting one to watch because it’ll show if podcasters and social media can drive out the vote in a material way. It’s unlimited money on the other end. If Massie loses, every Congress member will be cowed into fear. If he wins, it’s a new media era. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 13, 2026

Trump's endorsement has already proved decisive elsewhere this primary season. The president celebrated Cassidy's ouster on the night of 16 May, using it as a direct warning to Massie. Trump won Kentucky with 64.5% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election, giving his backing serious weight in any Republican primary race in the state. Massie argued on Sunday that his endorsements from right-to-life organisations and gun groups gave him a structural base that outside money could not simply purchase.

Kentucky's 4th district polls on 19 May 2026, and the result will function as a live stress test of whether AIPAC's record spending and a president's public fury can remove the one Republican in Congress who has refused to be moved by either.