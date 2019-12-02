NBC and producers of "America's Got Talent" have issued a new statement about the exit of Gabrielle Union from the show and stated they are "working" with her on the matter.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, "America's Got Talent" and distributor NBC said they are in communication with Gabrielle Union, who claims she was fired from the show for raising concerns against the toxic culture of the show, reports E! News.

"We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture," NBC said in a joint statement with America's Got Talent production companies Fremantle and Syco, founded by show judge and executive producer Simon Cowell.

"We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate," the statement further read.

NBC confirmed last week that Union and Julianne Hough will not return for the second season of "America's Got Talent: The Champions," which premieres January 6. Union was reportedly let go after she requested the show's producers to escalate to human resources an incident involving a racist joke made by former "Tonight Show" host and comedian Jay Leno who was guest-starring on the show, Variety reported. The report also claimed that producers repeatedly told Union her hairstyles on the show were "too black."

Union has not yet responded to the fresh statement released by AGT and NBC, however, she retweeted a post by freelance writer Joelle Monique that read, "A solid apology comes in three parts. 1. Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party. 2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake. 3. Lay out steps to correct your behavior in the future. Anything less is covering your own a**."

"This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!" Union wrote in the quote tweet.

After the reports of Union's exit surfaced in the media last week, her husband- NBA star Dwayne Wade, and several other celebrities including Oscar-winner Patricia Arquette came out in support of the 47-year-old. ABC's "Grey Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo also spoke against the "toxic" work-culture at NBC and said she supports Union's "commitment to speaking up to injustice."

Soon after, NBC and Fremantle released a statement in its defense on Thursday and said: "America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."