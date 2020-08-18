Charles Dance was apparently not happy with how "Game of Thrones" ended and he says that he would gladly join others in a petition for a remake of the show's final episode.

The actor played Tywin Lannister in the hit HBO show up until his character's death in Season 5. Fans may remember that Tywin died at the hands of his son, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), who shot him with an arrow after he caught him sleeping with his mistress Shae. Dance shared that he watched "Game of Thrones" up until the Season 8 finale.

"I mean, I saw it. I continue to watch the whole series even after I'd been killed off in the lavatory," the actor told PopCulture.

"Because I just thought it's a fantastic television show, you know? I was very lucky to be part of it. I loved it; there were storylines [where] I wanted to know what was going to happen to these people!" he added.

The "Savage Kingdom" star then talked about the show's final episode and acknowledged the varied responses from viewers. He said there were those who were satisfied by it and others were also disappointed. He admitted that he is "in the latter camp" because he felt that the finale lacked the drama needed to go well with the story.

"I think David [Benioff] and Dan [D.B. Weiss] raised the bar when it came to television screenplay writing," The 73-year-old English actor said of the "Game of Thrones" showrunners adding, "They are phenomenal. And for the whole thing to end up as a committee, I just thought, 'Hmm, no.' I would say I was somewhat underwhelmed."

Dance admitted that he would have signed the viral petition on Change.org that asked for a remake of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 had he known about it. The said request called for a "final season that makes sense" with "competent writers" on board because Weiss and Benioff "have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material to fall back on."