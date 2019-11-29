"Game of Thrones" fans were left pretty disappointed with the eighth and the last series of the drama. The final series left a lot of storylines open for interpretation, one of them being Jon Snow killing Daenerys Targaryen.

While there were several reasons that provoked Jon's anger including the death of innocent people by the hand of the "mother of dragons", it was not clear what exactly was he thinking when he stabbed a dagger into her. Kit Harrington aka Jon Snow has finally answered fans' queries about the death of the dragon blood played by Emilia Clarke.

"He doesn't know he's going to betray her until right at the end. In Jon's head, it's a number of reasons. Dany doesn't factor in anyone else's decisions and it also means Dany is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes my family vs. her," Harrington said.

The 32-year-old made the comments in the audio commentary track with showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and co-star Emilia Clarke, which will be released along with season 8 of the drama series on home video next week, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Daenerys Targaryen's character graph took an unexpected downfall in the last season, turning her into a villain from a hero, leaving fans hurt and confused. Daenerys in the end became blind with anger and power and the abrupt change in her mindset saw her burning King's Landing with her strongest dragon- Drogon.

Daenerys was also angered at Sansa for not accepting her as the rightful heir of the Iron Throne, explaining Jon's decision to chose between his love and his family.

Harrington has also revealed that he was "pi**ed when he did not get the chance to kill Night King. Speaking as part of new behind the scenes documentary "When Winter Falls", Harrington said: "I was pissed that it wasn't me killing the Night King! I would've given you...I would've bet you thousands."

It was Masie Williams's character Arya Stark who ended up killing the villain in episode 3 of season 8 of the HBO show, "The Battle Of Winterfell".