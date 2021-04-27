HBO officially announced the start of production on the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" on Monday, by sharing photos of the cast gathered for an in-person table read.

The official Twitter page of the series shared pictures of the socially distanced table read of the important characters. Given that the show focuses on Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) ancestors, then Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and Emma D'Arcy are in the photos.

Smith ("The Crown" "Doctor Who") plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, Considine ("The Outsider") plays King Viserys Targaryen, and D'Arcy ("Truth Seekers") will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Also included in the table read for "House of the Dragon" is Steve Toussaint ("Berlin Station") who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon also known as the legendary Westerosi seafarer "The Sea Snake."

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Then there is Olivia Cooke ("Bates Motel") who portrays Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans ("Notting Hill") as Hand of the King Otto Hightower.

Other cast members not in the table read include Eve Best ("Nurse Jackie") as Lord Corlys' wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno ("Devs") as Prince Daemons' unlikely ally Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel ("The Serpent") as the knight Ser Criston Cole.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

"Fire will reign. The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022," reads the caption included in the photos.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel will consist of ten episodes for the first season. HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TV Line in February that showrunners Miguel Sapochnik ("Battle of the Bastards" and "The Winds of Winter" director) and Ryan J. Condal have prepped the series with "various stages" of the episodes.

Bloys said filming will officially start in April. He declined to share details about the spinoff in terms of its tone or feel. But he assured fans that it will still honour the original series. It will still be in the "Game of Thrones" universe but with "different kinds of stories."

"House of the Dragon" is set 300 years before the "Game of Thrones" series and will follow the slow downfall of the House of Targaryen. Book author George R.R. Martin penned the prequel with Condal.