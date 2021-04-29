Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy were spotted in Cornwall filming their scenes for the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."

Photos taken from the Holywell Bay set of the HBO series showed the pair dressed as their respective characters. the 38-year-old "The Crown" actor is seen wearing a black knee-length coat and boots, looking very much like his role, Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother of King Viserys Targaryen.

The 28-year-old "Truth Seekers" actress on the other hand, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is wearing a red gown and floor-length cloak. Both are sporting the now-familiar white hair seen from Emilia Clarke's days as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

They are engaged in a serious conversation with Smith gesturing with his hands at one point. Later on, they were spotted walking together, and then with D'Arcy walking ahead while the other followed behind with his head bowed down.

It is anyone's guess what is happening during this scene in "House of the Dragon." From the photos, it seemed the princess was contemplating by herself first before the prince later joined her.

Aside from the coastal village of Holywell, the series will also film at the coast of Marazion. Photos emerged last week that showed the historic castle at St. Michael's Mount being prepped for production with scaffolding and other equipment.

"House of the Dragon" takes place 300 years before the events in "Game of Thrones." According to The Sun, the show will reveal the origin of the iconic King's Landing and the story behind some of the memorable Houses in the original series. It will also chronicle the downfall of House Targaryen and the start of the Dance of the Dragons civil war.

Aside from Smith and D'Arcy, other cast members in the show include Paddy Constantine as King Viserys, Rhys Ifans is playing Otto Hightower as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Otto's daughter Alicent, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, to name a few. Filming for "House of the Dragon" began after the series shared a series of photos taken from a table read earlier this week.