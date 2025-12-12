The Game Awards 2025 came to a close, and as expected by many, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 bagged most of the awards.

While many players were eagerly waiting for the winners of the numerous awards, many others tuned into TGA 2025 for a look at the game announcements. Like past years, the award night was filled with surprises, updates, and debuts.

During this year's show, the following games were announced:

2XKO: January 2026 (console versions)

4Loop: TBA

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve: 2026

Audio Mech: Your Music Transformed: TBA

Bradley the Badger: TBA

Control Resonant: 2026

Coven of the Chicken Foot: TBA

Decrepit: TBA

Divinity: TBA

Exodus: Early 2027

Gang of Dragon: TBA

Highguard: January 26, 2026

Invisible VS: April 30, 2026

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando: March 12, 2026

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight: May 29, 2026

Megaman: Dual Override: 2027

Nioh 3: February 6, 2026

No Law: TBA

Ontos: 2026

Orbitals: 2026

Order of the Sinking Star: 2026

Out of Words: 2026

Phantom Blade: September 9, 2026

Phasmophobia: 2026 (Switch)

Pragmata: April 24, 2026

Saros: April 30, 2026

Screamer: March 26, 2026

Solasta II: March 12, 2026

South of Midnight: Spring 2026

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic: TBA

Star Wars: Galactic Racer: 2026

Stupid Never Dies: 2026

TankRat: Spring 2026

The Free Shepherd: 2027

Tomb Raider: Catalyst: 2027

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis: 2026

Total War: Warhammer 40k: TBA

Warlock: Dungeons and Dragons: 2027

While there were many games to talk about, some titles drew more attention than others and were easily the biggest announcements of the show.

Divinity

The gaming community was buzzing the last couple of weeks when TGA host Geoff Keighley posted about a mysterious monolith in California. Fans made several speculations, saying that it was a teaser for games like Elder Scrolls 6, a new Diablo 4 DLC, and even Half-Life 3.

At the award show, it was finally confirmed that the monolith was a teaser for Larian Studios' next game, Divinity. Other than a cinematic trailer, not much has been said about the game yet, but the developers do note that it will be bigger than Baldur's Gate 3.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic

Fans were eagerly waiting for the Star Wars KOTOR remake at the event, but were left disappointed. However, they did get to see Star Wars: The Old Republic.

This is a spiritual successor to KOTOR made by the original director of the game. It's being developed as a story-driven, single-player RPG.

Resident Evil Requiem

Capcom gave fans a closer look at the next major Resident Evil game with a new story trailer. The trailer also confirms the long-running rumour that series favourite, Leon Kennedy, is back as a playable character in the next game.

Total War: Warhammer 40k

As promised, developer Creative Assembly was present at TGA 2025 with a look at their next title, pegged to be the most ambitious game they've made to date.

Total War: Warhammer 40k finally brings the long-awaited Space Marines into the franchise. Based on the trailer, fans are going to have access to numerous factions while partaking in large-scale battles across several planets.

Megaman: Dual Override

After years of being out of the spotlight, Capcom's Megaman is set to make a return in 2027 with a new game titled Megaman: Dual Override.

The upcoming game brings back the classic gameplay and difficulty of the video game icon. Capcom showed off a few gameplay snippets of the upcoming title at TGA.

While many were disappointed that long-awaited games weren't present, TGA still delivered some amazing surprises. Gamers now have the tough task of having to wait for months or even years before getting their hands on these games.