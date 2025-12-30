Former FaZe Clan CEO Ricky 'FaZe Banks' Bengston has strongly denied online grooming allegations involving TikTok star Charli D'Amelio, calling the claims 'disgusting' and 'deeply harmful' as he threatens legal action against those spreading the accusations.

Charli D'Amelio, now 21, found herself at the centre of controversy after claims circulated online suggesting Banks had been involved with her before she turned 18.

The accusations emerged amid a highly public fallout within the FaZe Clan during Christmas Day 2025, when multiple creators distanced themselves from the organisation and internal tensions spilled into public view.

The situation escalated quickly following a dispute between Banks and streamer PlaqueBoyMax, with individuals connected to Max alleging the inappropriate conduct.

As speculation intensified across livestreams and social media platforms, both Banks and D'Amelio became the focus of widespread scrutiny, prompting a direct and forceful response from the former FaZe Clan executive.

FaZe Banks Responds To Grooming Allegations

FaZe Banks has categorically denied claims that he dated Charli D'Amelio while she was underage. On 28 December 2025, he released a public statement on X insisting the allegations were false and crossed a serious moral and legal line.

'Wow the ultimate line has been crossed. To lie about something so disgusting and harmful is despicable. You guys are pure evil,' Banks said in his statement. He clarified that he first met D'Amelio in April 2024, shortly before her 20th birthday, and denied any prior relationship.

Banks also shared a FaceTime image with D'Amelio, stating that their relationship timeline was being deliberately misrepresented.

'For the record I first met Charli in April of 2024 a couple weeks before her 20th birthday. Our relationship is nobody's business, and it's disgusting that these people lied about it to hurt me with zero regard for how it affects her,' he added.

According to Banks, he was speaking directly with D'Amelio while issuing the statement and confirmed that legal action was imminent. 'I'm on the phone with Charli as I type this, this is beyond unfair.

Neither her or I deserve this and again we will be in pursuit of the truth and handling this legally moving forward. Our lawyers will be in contact with PlaqueBoyMax team,' he said.

How the Allegations Surfaced

The accusations first gained traction during a livestream involving Morgan, known online as FatBoyDip, who is PlaqueBoyMax's cousin and team member.

During the stream, Morgan alleged that Banks had been involved with D'Amelio before she turned 18, a claim that quickly spread across social media.

Streamer BruceDropEmOff later echoed similar accusations, explicitly using the term 'grooming', which intensified backlash against Banks. Fans and commentators demanded a response, while others questioned the lack of evidence supporting the claims.

Some online users argued that even a relationship beginning after D'Amelio turned 18 could still be morally questionable, with comments such as 'Our relationship is none of anyone's business, but it's still grooming if you waited until she was legal.'

Others dismissed the accusations as part of an ongoing feud, noting that PlaqueBoyMax himself had not publicly discussed Banks' alleged relationship with D'Amelio.

Streamer xQc weighed in during a livestream, warning against making serious allegations without proof and suggesting that resolving the matter through legal channels was the appropriate course of action.

Who is Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio is one of the most recognisable figures to emerge from TikTok, rising to global fame through viral dance videos. Born on May 1, 2004, she became the platform's most-followed creator at a young age, later expanding her career into television, fashion and brand partnerships.

Beyond social media, D'Amelio has appeared in reality television, competed on Dancing with the Stars, and built a significant personal brand alongside her family. Despite her public profile, she has largely kept her personal relationships private.

In the current controversy, D'Amelio has remained mostly silent. However, she briefly responded to Banks' statement on X with a thumbs-up emoji, which many fans interpreted as tacit support. As of now, she has not issued a formal statement addressing the allegations.

With no evidence publicly presented and legal action reportedly underway, the situation remains unresolved. Banks continues to deny the claims, while D'Amelio's involvement appears limited as the online debate continues.