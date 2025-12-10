Rockstar might be working hard to deliver GTA 6 by the end of 2026, but that doesn't mean that they're holding back on a new content-filled GTA Online update.

For those still playing the game, the new A Safehouse in the Hills content drop is the final major update this year, and it's packed with plenty to do.

GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills Release Time

The update officially goes live on 10 December across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Players can start downloading the update at 10 am GMT, which translates to 5 am EDT / 2 am PDT in the United States and 11 am CET across Europe, reports All-Out Gaming.

The update is tagged as a celebration of high-roller criminal empires, introducing lavish hillside mansions, new missions, top-tier vehicles, and more. The content drop is considered a part of the endgame, so players will need to work their way up if they're hoping to hop in and get the new unlockables.

Everything New In GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills

Players hopping into the update should complete the new missions first. There's a short campaign that tasks players with stopping the development of a new mass-surveillance network that threatens Los Santos.

The questline brings in new NPCs to talk to, but players are going to be happy to come across Michael, one of the protagonists in the primary campaign. It seems like time has passed since the end of the campaign, as Michael is visibly older this time. His appearance also makes one of the primary campaign's endings canon.

It is still unclear exactly how long the new mission sets are. Based on previous content drops for GTA Online, the new missions could take around 2-3 hours collectively.

It's worth noting that players don't need to buy a luxury mansion to start the new missions. Even newcomers to GTA Online do it immediately, but it's recommended to get some high-end weaponry as the missions are action-packed.

Outside of the missions, the heart of the update is the new tier of premium housing: Prix Luxury Real Estate mansions. These are new purchasable houses located in exclusive neighbourhoods on the map.

All mansions will feature an AI assistant that helps manage a player's personal affairs and criminal enterprises. The mansions also include the following features:

Trophy Cabinets to showcase your rarest accomplishments

A private Salon for on-demand style changes

Kennels for your domesticated pets

A new artfully lit Garage built for high-end vehicle displays

Optional Private Security to guard your empire

The update also includes new content for those who love collecting and flexing cars in the game. A Safehouse in the Hills enhances vehicle variety with new Hao's Special Works-compatible cars, better missile lock-on jammer support, new Fresh Drift variants, and more.

GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills isn't the last we've seen of Rockstar when it comes to the multiplayer component of GTA 5. It's simply the last major content drop of the year. We still have a few months until GTA 6, so we can expect Rockstar to fill the void with more content before then.