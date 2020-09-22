Gareth Bale could stay with Tottenham Hotspur beyond the 2020-21 season. The Premier League side has initially agreed on a one-year loan with Real Madrid CF as far as the Wales international is concerned.

The 31-year-old forward recently rejoined Spurs after leaving them back in 2013 for a then world-record deal worth £85 million.

Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett said, "I'm sure that if things really worked out well, we'd have no problem. This is the club he wants to play at. I don't see any problems if he wants another year. Hopefully, the subject [of returning to Real] won't come up. He will be so successful at Tottenham he'll want to stay and it will be a simple deal to do the rest. He's achieved more than any other, I think, British footballer abroad, so I think he's fine."

Reportedly, Bale was close to leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. He was linked to a move to China but the deal fell through. As a result, his contract with Los Blancos remains valid until 2022. At the moment, he is scheduled to return to the Bernabeu at the end of the ongoing season.

Bale has won 13 major trophies with Real Madrid so far, which includes four UEFA Champions League titles along with two La Liga titles. He also happens to be the top-scoring British player in La Liga history, with 80 goals and 40 assists to his name in 171 league appearances.

Bale faced many injuries during his time at Real Madrid. He was even booed by some of the Real's fans during the 2018-19 season. According to BBC, Real manager Zinedine Zidane said in July 2019 that it would be "best for everyone" if Bale left the club.

Tottenham Hotspur however, will have to wait further for Bale to get fit and reappear on the ground for the club. He is currently suffering a knee problem that he sustained while he was on Wales duty. Spurs officials said that they expect Bale to be match-fit following the international break in October.

Meanwhile, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho said that Bales is extremely motivated and happy to rejoin his old team. Now it remains to be seen how far can he impress the club's supporters in 2020.