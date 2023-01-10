Gareth Bale has retired from both club and international football at the age of 33. He had a rollercoaster ride throughout his career, but the tributes from across the football world are a testament to the impact he has made. Apart from a massively decorated career in Europe, he also ends his career as a hero for LAFC in Major League Soccer in the USA.

The Welshman took to social media to make the announcement via a lengthy letter thanking all those that he had worked with throughout the span of his impressive career.

Bale first broke into the scene in Southampton in England, but he really caught the world's attention while playing for Tottenham. This put him in the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he went on to win numerous trophies including a whopping five UEFA Champions League titles, scoring crucial goals in at least two of those finals.

He also won La Liga Santander three times and a number of other trophies with the Spanish giants. As such, Real Madrid was quick to pay tribute and bid the Welshman farewell as soon as he made the announcement.

He had a contentious relationship with the club's fans and the Spanish media in his final years in Madrid, with many questioning his dedication after suffering a series of injuries and often being spotted on the golf course. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that he is a club legend, and many remember him with fond memories especially in the big games.

Meanwhile, Bale had shown an extraordinary dedication to his national team, and he dedicated separate farewell letter to his "Welsh family."

As the captain of Wales, he raised their level to a position that they have never been before. Under his lead, Wales made it to the quarter-finals of EURO 2016. They also managed to make it to only their second appearance in a FIFA World Cup finals in 2022.

"Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true. To show my gratitude to all of those that have played their part along this journey, feels like an impossibility," he said.

Back to his club career, Bale eventually left Europe in 2022 after winning everything with Real Madrid. He joined LAFC and played with them for only four months, making only 12 appearances in total. However, his short stay made a massive impact enough to cement himself in LAFC history.

Proving that he is still the same player that brings his A-game when it counts the most, Bale scored crucial goals that allowed LAFC to clinch both the MLS Supporters Shield and MLS Cup. The club was also quick to acknowledge that Bale has made history in the MLS with their social media tribute: