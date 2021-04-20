Gayle King has been accused of sexism for questioning why Princess Anne walked among men during Prince Philip's funeral procession on April 17, Saturday.

The U.S. TV presenter raised the question when she led the coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral for CBS over the weekend. She asked Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown why the Princess Royal was the only woman walking behind the casket.

The live broadcast of the procession, which started on the grounds of Windsor Castle en route to St. George's Chapel, saw the royal walking directly behind the modified Land Rover that carried her father's coffin. She walked beside her older brother Prince Charles.

Prince Andrew and Prince Edward followed behind them. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and William walked apart with their cousin Peter Phillips between them.

King wondered why Princess Anne was at the royal procession when according to the Mirror, traditionally men follow the casket. Fans found her question disrespectful given the obvious answer that the princess is Prince Philip's only daughter. The procession saw all of the late duke's children walking behind his coffin so it was only natural to see her there too.

"Sadly lacking in education about the Royal Family. And they gave her the job as commentator!???? It's now blatantly obvious that @GayleKing knows nothing about the Royal Family, and I mean nothing," one netizen commented.

First and foremost she is the Princess Royal, and Phillip’s daughter, secondly she is colonel of multiple Commonwealth regiments and completes more engagements than other senior working royals — I love Paris (@angecm75) April 19, 2021

"If I were Princess Anne, I would sue Gayle King for being a sexist," another jokingly wrote.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that the Princess Royal's military background is another possible reason why she was at the procession. One fan wrote, "I think it's because it was a military funeral. They should have been wearing uniforms and usually it's the ones wearing uninforms that follow the coffin."

Another chimed in and explained that the royal is "colonel of multiple Commonwealth regiments and completes more engagements than other senior working royals."

"Gayle who plays the racist card turns around and plays a sexist card on Princess Royal. Just shows how uneducated she is. This was a Military funeral and of course Anne be walking," wrote another.

King has yet to respond to being called a sexist. As for Princess Anne, Prince Philip's funeral was the second procession she joined. She also walked behind the casket of the Queen Mother in 2002.