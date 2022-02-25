Thieves stole around £150,000 worth of gems and antiques that were used during the making of the hit Netflix drama series "The Crown." The UK police have been looking for the thieves since the robbery on February 16 in South Yorkshire.

The stolen goods included antiques and gemstones, along with a replica of a Russian Faberge Egg which was bought by the Queen's grandfather in 1933. The other items include candelabras, jewellery, a grandfather clock, a vase collection, and silverware. The police have asked antique dealers to look out for the stolen goods.

As per a report from Variety, the incident took place when three vehicles containing the props were broken into. It was the final week of filming for the series when the crew reported the theft to the police

"Officers investigated the incident, but all existing lines of inquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of inquiry," said the authorities.

Read more Historian explains parallels between Princess Diana and Charlotte of Wales, the original people's princess

The Crown set decorator Alison Harvey said that the thieves may not have managed to make off with the most valuable items since "the items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale."

Meanwhile, Netflix has requested people to help them recover the items. "We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely," a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety.

Even though the producers lost a number of items that are valuable to the industry, they have made it clear that there will be no delay in filming the fifth season of the show. They added that the replacements for the lost items will be found soon.

The Crown's fifth season will see Imelda Staunton playing the role of the Queen. In the fourth season, the role was played by Olivia Colman. While Lesley Manville will play her sister Princess Margaret, per a report by Daily Mail.